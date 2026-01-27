Anzeige
Gold über 5.000-USD-Marke: Eine der spannendsten Gold-Stories 2026 steht vermutlich erst ganz am Anfang
Statkraft AS: Tor Lønnum appointed new CFO of Statkraft

(Oslo, Norway, 27 January 2026)?- Tor Lønnum has been appointed Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of?Statkraft. Lønnum brings more than 25 years of senior financial leadership experience from large Nordic and international companies, including CFO roles in regulated, capital-intensive and customer-oriented businesses.

"I am very pleased to announce the appointment of Tor Lønnum as the new CFO of Statkraft. Tor has broad strategic, financial and leadership experience as both CEO, deputy CEO and CFO in leading Norwegian and international corporations and I am confident that Tor will be a strong contributor to Statkraft's success going forward", says Birgitte Ringstad Vartdal, President and CEO of Statkraft AS.

Tor Lønnum assumes the position effective from 1 February 2026. He succeeds Tone Aastveit Skuterud in the role. Skuterud, EVP People, Organisation and Sustainability, has served as acting CFO since 1 January 2026, following the resignation of Anna Nord Bjerke as CFO of Statkraft. The recruitment process was initiated in December 2025 and led by Korn Ferry combining search and open applications.

"I am very much looking forward to joining Statkraft, a company that plays a critical role in Europe's energy system and in the development of Norway's renewable resources. Renewable energy is central to Europe's energy security, competitiveness, and energy transition. I look forward to contributing my financial, commercial and leadership experience to support Statkraft's refined strategy and long-term value creation," says Tor Lønnum.

Lønnum is a Norwegian national, born in 1967. Prior to joining Kverva as CFO in 2022 and then CEO in 2023, he served as CFO and member of the executive committee of Falck AS (2017- 2022), a global provider of health care services based in Copenhagen, Denmark. Before this he served as CFO of Tryg AS and Tryg Forsikring AS (2011-2016), the second largest insurance company in the Nordics, and as CFO and deputy CEO of Gjensidige Forsikring (2003-2011), Norway's largest insurance company. He has also served as CFO of Aimia, a global provider of loyalty programmes, based in Canada (2016-2017).

For further information, please contact:

Debt Capital Markets:
Vice President Stephan Skaane
tel: +47 905 13 652
e-mail: stephan.skaane@statkraft.com

Senior Financial Advisor Arild Ratikainen
tel: +47 971 74 132
e-mail: arild.ratikainen@statkraft.com

Media:
Corporate Media Relations Lead Lars Magnus Günther
tel: +47 912 41 636
e-mail: lars.gunther@statkraft.com

VP External Communications Torbjørn Steen
tel: +47 911 66 888
e-mail: torbjorn.steen@statkraft.com

or www.statkraft.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

About Statkraft
Statkraft is a leading company in hydropower internationally and Europe's largest generator of renewable energy. The Group produces hydropower, wind power, solar power, and gas-fired power. Statkraft is a global company in energy market operations. Statkraft has around 7,000 employees in more than 20 countries.

Attachment

  • Tor Lønnum

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
