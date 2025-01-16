LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Bankers Investment Trust Plc. (BNKR.L) reported that its profit for the year ended 31 October 2024 climbed to 229.95 million pounds or 19.33 pence per share from 64.56 million pounds or 5.07 pence per share last year.Profit before taxation was 233.20 million pounds compared to 67.62 million pounds in the prior year.Total income for the year was 244.05 million pounds up from 79.14 million pounds in the prior year.The company announced that its board will recommend a final quarterly dividend of 0.672 pence per share, resulting in total dividends per share for the year of 2.688 pence, an increase of 5% over last year. The final dividend will be paid on 28 February 2025 to shareholders on the register of members as of the close of business on 24 January 2025.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX