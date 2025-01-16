LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Hays Plc (HAS.L), a British recruitment company, announced Thursday the appointment of Michael Findlay to its Board as a Non-Executive Director and Chair-designate. He will join the Board on January 20 and will succeed Andrew Martin as Non-Executive Chair from May 1.Martin will retire on May 1 after nearly 8 years on the Board.Findlay is currently Non-Executive Chair of London Stock Exchange plc and a Non-Executive Director of International Distribution Services plc and Jarrold & Sons Limited.He is also Chair of Morgan Sindall Group plc, from where he is stepping down on July 28. Previous roles include co-head of investment banking for UK and Ireland at Bank of America and Senior Independent Director at UK Mail Group plc.Cheryl Millington, Hays' Senior Independent Director, who led the succession process, said, 'Having spent his executive career in corporate broking and investment banking, Michael has advised many leading UK plcs on a wide range of strategic, financing and governance matters. He also brings a strong understanding of people intensive and service orientated businesses.'Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX