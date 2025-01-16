BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - JLR and Tata Communications plan to enhance JLR's connected vehicle ecosystem, through the Tata Communications MOVE platform. The collaboration will empower JLR's next-generation software-defined vehicles with continuous connectivity and access to intelligent services even in the remotest locations across 120 countries.Leveraging Tata Communications MOVE platform, JLR's upcoming medium-sized SUVs built on the new Electric Modular Architecture will seamlessly transition between mobile networks and operators, enabling non-stop access to personalised connected services, such as media streaming. These advanced vehicles are expected to hit the roads in 2026.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX