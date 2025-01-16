ARMONK (dpa-AFX) - IBM (IBM), a provider of cloud, AI and consulting expertise and beauty business L'Oréal (OR), on Thursday announced a collaboration to leverage IBM's generative artificial intelligence technology and expertise to develop an AI model for sustainable cosmetics.The creation of the AI model would use a large number of formulations and component data points to accelerate multiple tasks to be performed by L'Oréal, including the formulation of new products, reformulation of existing cosmetics and optimization for scale-up production.The effort would also contribute to helping L'Oréal meet its sustainability program's target of sourcing most of its product formulas based on bio-sourced materials and/or the circular economy by 2030.The collaboration is also expected to facilitate L'Oréal's use of sustainable raw materials, for energy and material waste reductions.In addition, IBM Consulting would support L'Oréal in its aim to rethink and redesign the formulation discovery process. Understanding the behaviors of renewable ingredients in cosmetic formulas would help L'Oréal build out more sustainable product lines.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX