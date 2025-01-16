JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - More than 45 people were killed in Israeli air strikes in Gaza after a ceasefire deal was announced Wednesday, reports quoting the Hamas-run Civil Defence agency said.Shells fired by the Israeli military planes hit two residential blocks near the coastal neighborhood of Sheikh Radwan, in the Al-Rimal neighborhood, and in the central Al-Daraj quarter.After many months of intensive diplomacy by the United States, Egypt and Qatar, Israel and Hamas reached a ceasefire and hostage-release deal Wednesday. This deal calls for ending the fighting in Gaza, the release of the first batch of Israeli hostages held by Hamas in return for the release of Palestinians held in Israel's jails.The three-phase truce agreement, which is set to come into force Sunday, is subject to approval by Israel's cabinet.The Cabinet meeting is scheduled to be held Thursday.US President Joe Biden expressed hope that the second phase of talks could include 'a permanent end of the war.'Israel claims to have nearly reached its target of eliminating Hamas in retaliation against the October 7, 2023, attacks as key Hamas leaders have been killed in the more than 15 months-old war in the Palestinian enclave.Tens of thousands of people have been killed and several thousands are missing in Gaza, the majority of them women and children.Palestinian militants took more than 250 hostages in southern Israel, many of whom have died in custody.United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres said the UN stands ready to support the implementation of the deal and scale up the delivery of sustained humanitarian relief.'It is imperative that this ceasefire removes the significant security and political obstacles to delivering aid across Gaza so that we can support a major increase in urgent lifesaving humanitarian support,' he said, warning that 'the humanitarian situation is at catastrophic levels.''I urge the parties and all relevant partners to seize this opportunity to establish a credible political path to a better future for Palestinians, Israelis, and the broader region,' he said, while speaking to reporters at UN Headquarters.He highlighted the need to end the occupation and achieve a negotiated two-State solution between Israelis and Palestinians.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX