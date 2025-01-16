Anzeige
WKN: A2DP4W | ISIN: SE0009607252
16.01.25
0,047 Euro
0,000
-0,84 %
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.01.2025 10:21 Uhr
Intervacc AB: Intervacc has received orders from Dechra Pharmaceuticals with an order value equivalent to approximately SEK 5.8 million

Finanznachrichten News

Stockholm, January 16, 2025 - Intervacc AB (publ) has received orders from Dechra Pharmaceuticals with a total order value equivalent to approximately SEK 5.8 million. Orders received relate to Strangvac, a vaccine against the highly contagious and serious infectious disease strangles that affects horses. The order value relates to vaccine vials for the regions of the UK, Germany, France, the Netherlands, Belgium and Austria and is expected to be delivered within the next 3-4 months.

For more information please contact:

Jonas Sohlman, CEO

Phone: +46 (0)8 120 10 600

E-mail: jonas.sohlman@intervacc.se

This information is information that Intervacc AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for immediate publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above on January 16, 2025.

About Strangvac

Strangvac, a vaccine against equine strangles, is approved for sale and marketing in the EU, as well as in the United Kingdom, Iceland, Norway, and Liechtenstein. It has been launched in Sweden, Denmark, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, Austria, Ireland, Poland, and Italy.

About Dechra

Dechra Pharmaceuticals is the exclusive distribution partner of Intervacc for the Strangvac vaccine in Europe excluding the Nordic and Baltic countries. Dechra is a global specialist in veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products. Dechra has expertise in the development, manufacturing, marketing and sales of high-quality products exclusively for veterinarians worldwide.

About Intervacc

Intervacc AB (publ) is an animal health group that develops vaccines for animals. The company develops and sells vaccines against animal diseases based on the proprietary technology platform with fused recombinant proteins. The Intervacc share is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

Contact information for Certified Adviser

Eminova Fondkommission AB

E-mail: adviser@eminova.se, Phone: +46 (0)8 - 684 211 10

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
