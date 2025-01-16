BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The Office of the United States Trade Representative has alleged that China continues to represent the biggest challenge to the international trading system.The allegation was made in its 2024 Report to Congress on China's WTO Compliance, which details the Biden Administration's assessment of China's membership in the World Trade Organization.'After 23 years of membership in the World Trade Organization, China still embraces a state-directed, non-market approach to the economy and trade, which runs counter to the norms and principles embodied in the WTO,' said U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai.'This report details the breadth and scale of the constantly evolving non-market policies and practices that China deploys in pursuit of its anticompetitive objectives as well as the serious harm that those non-market policies and practices cause to workers, businesses, and industries in the United States and around the world. It is imperative that the members of the international trading community continue to work together to defend our shared interests against these many harmful policies and practices,' Katherine Tai added.Over the last four years, the Biden Administration has pursued a multi-faceted strategy to address the current realities in the U.S.-China trade relationship and the many challenges that Chins poses for the United States and other trading partners, both now and in the future, the report says. Under President Biden's leadership, the United States has invested at home in the industries of today and tomorrow. The Administration has also taken actions to address China's industrial targeting, non-market excess capacity and other non-market policies and practices across key economic sectors. At the same time, President Biden has built a coalition of allies and partners to address these unique challenges posed by the Communist regime.The report notes that Washington has also pursued direct engagement with Beijing, 'where appropriate'.The 2024 Report to Congress on China's WTO Compliance is the 22nd report prepared pursuant to section 421 of the U.S.-China Relations Act, which requires the United States Trade Representative to report annually to Congress on compliance by China with commitments made in connection with its accession to the World Trade Organization, including both multilateral commitments and any bilateral commitments made to the United States.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX