MINNETONKA (dpa-AFX) - Unitedhealth Group, Inc. (UNH) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's earnings came in at $5.543 billion, or $5.98 per share. This compares with $5.455 billion, or $5.83 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.Excluding items, Unitedhealth Group, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $6.311 billion or $6.81 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $6.74 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.8% to $100.807 billion from $94.427 billion last year.Unitedhealth Group, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings (Q4): $5.543 Bln. vs. $5.455 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $5.98 vs. $5.83 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $100.807 Bln vs. $94.427 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX