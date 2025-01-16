MINNETONKA (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal 2024 on Thursday, diversified health care company UnitedHealth Group, Inc. (UNH) affirmed its earnings, adjusted earnings and revenue outlook for the full-year 2025 which was established in December 2024.For fiscal 2025, UnitedHealth Group continues to project net earnings in the range of $28.15 to $28.65 per share and adjusted net earnings in the range of $29.50 to $30.00 per share on revenues between $450 billion and $455 billion.On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $29.86 per share on revenues of $445.64 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.comCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX