WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The UN human rights chief Volker Türk has described the unbearable suffering of former detainees under the deposed Assad regime and insisted that he stands with the people of the war-torn nation as they 'rebuild a country that works for all Syrians'.Speaking from Damascus after meeting the leader of the caretaker authorities, Ahmad Al-Sharaa, Türk said that he had been 'assured.of the importance of respect for human rights for all Syrians and all different components of Syrian society'.Syria's de facto leader, who spearheaded the overthrow of Bashar Al Assad on December 8 as the leader of opposition fighters Hayat Tahrir Al Sham (HTS), also underscored 'the pursuit of healing, trust building and social cohesion, and the reform of institutions', the High Commissioner said.'But the challenges are immense,' he told reporters, pointing to the 'hundreds of thousands of lives' lost, the fact that much of the country lies in ruins'.Today, nine in 10 Syrians are 'mired in poverty, the health system is on its knees and many schools are closed,' Türk said. 'Millions are still displaced both inside and outside the country. The rights to food, health, education and housing are fundamental human rights, and there must be prompt, collective and concerted efforts to guarantee them.'The UN rights chief called on the international community to urgently consider lifting the ongoing sanctions on Syria.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX