SINGAPUR (dpa-AFX) - The United States and Singapore have signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Strategic Civil Nuclear Cooperation.U.S. Ambassador to Singapore Jonathan Kaplan and Dr. Beh Swan Gin, Permanent Secretary of the Singapore Ministry of Trade and Industry, signed the MoU.The NCMOU is expected to strengthen and expand strategic ties between the United States and Singapore by providing a framework for cooperation and a mutually aligned approach to non-proliferation on civil nuclear issues and for engagement between experts from government, industry, national laboratories and academic institutions. It builds on the foundation of the Agreement for Cooperation Concerning Peaceful Uses of Nuclear Energy between the two countries, which entered into force on December 12.'The United States and Singapore have a substantive, multifaceted, and long-standing relationship spanning economic, defence, security, and people-to-people ties. This U.S.-Singapore NCMOU further enhances our cooperation on energy security, promotes the development of zero-carbon baseload power in support of our climate goals, and strengthens our diplomatic and economic relationship,' the U.S. and Singapore said in a joint statement.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX