WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last yearThe company's earnings totaled $1.505 billion, or $3.77 per share. This compares with $740 million, or $1.85 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.8% to $5.567 billion from $5.361 billion last year.PNC Financial Services Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings (Q4): $1.505 Bln. vs. $740 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $3.77 vs. $1.85 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $5.567 Bln vs. $5.361 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX