WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - First Horizon Corporation (FHN) reported earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.The company's earnings totaled $158 million, or $0.29 per share. This compares with $175 million, or $0.31 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.Excluding items, First Horizon Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $228 million or $0.43 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.39 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the quarter fell 8.9% to $729 million from $800 million last year.First Horizon Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings (Q4): $158 Mln. vs. $175 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.29 vs. $0.31 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $729 Mln vs. $800 Mln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX