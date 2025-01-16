MINNEAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - US Bancorp (USB) released earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's earnings totaled $1.581 billion, or $1.01 per share. This compares with $766 million, or $0.49 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.Excluding items, US Bancorp reported adjusted earnings of $1.662 billion or $1.07 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.05 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.7% to $7.009 billion from $6.762 billion last year.US Bancorp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings (Q4): $1.581 Bln. vs. $766 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.01 vs. $0.49 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $7.009 Bln vs. $6.762 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX