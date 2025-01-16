Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 16.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Letzte Chance, bevor die Bohrer dieses "Monster"-Vorkommen bei einem 13-Millionen-Unternehmen ansteuern
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CRER | ISIN: CA83056P7157 | Ticker-Symbol: RXF
Tradegate
16.01.25
13:20 Uhr
9,250 Euro
+0,110
+1,20 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SKEENA RESOURCES LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SKEENA RESOURCES LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,5009,90014:48
9,5009,80014:39
ACCESSWIRE
16.01.2025 13:14 Uhr
306 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Skeena Resources Limited: Skeena Gold & Silver Discovers a Large Gold-Copper Porphyry System at the Regional KSP Property Featuring Consistent Mineralization of 0.71 gpt gold over 381.5 metres

Finanznachrichten News

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / January 16, 2025 / Skeena Resources Limited (TSX:SKE)(NYSE:SKE) ("Skeena Gold & Silver", "Skeena" or the "Company") is pleased to announce drill results from the 2024 exploratory drilling program at the KSP Property in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia. The KSP Property is situated 24 kilometers southwest of Eskay Creek and 5 kilometers southeast of the Snip Project, positioned within a highly prospective region of the Company's expansive 178,901-hectare land package in the Golden Triangle. During the 2024 season, 22 drillholes totaling 9,182 metres were completed across various targets on the project, highlighted by the drill discovery of wide intervals of previously undocumented Au-Cu porphyry mineralization. Analytical results and reference images can be found at the end of this news release.

Paul Geddes, Skeena's Senior Vice President of Exploration & Resource Development, commented "We are very encouraged that our first drill program at KSP has yielded the discovery of a new Gold-Copper Porphyry system on the property. The headline intercept of 0.71 grams per tonne gold over 380 metres, is among many strong results and demonstrates a substantial volume of mineralized material in a potentially very large, essentially unexplored mineralized system."

2024 KSP Drilling Highlights 1,2

  • 0.62 gpt Au, 2.84 gpt Ag, 0.14 % Cu over 121.50 metres ETW (CP-24-001)

  • 4.56 gpt Au, 1.34 gpt Ag, 0.06 % Cu over 11.00 metres ETW, including 19.30 gpt Au, 2.30 gpt Ag, 0.08 % Cu over 2.50 metres ETW (CP-24-001)

  • 0.71 gpt Au, 0.69 gpt Ag, 0.03 % Cu over 381.47 metres ETW, including 0.50 gpt Au, 0.78 gpt Ag, 0.03 % Cu over 117.47 metres ETW and 1.07 gpt Au, 0.68 gpt Ag, 0.03 % Cu over 139.00 metres ETW (CP-24-004)

  • 6.44 gpt Au, 3.40 gpt Ag, 0.23 % Cu over 7.61 metres ETW (CP-24-008)

  • 1.82 gpt Au, 2.85 gpt Ag, 0.11 % Cu over 25.00 metres ETW including: 9.79 gpt Au, 7.50 gpt Ag, 0.21 % Cu over 2.50 metres ETW (CP-24-008)

  • 0.49 gpt Au, 2.15 gpt Ag, 0.02 % Cu over 75.15 metres ETW (CP-24-011)

  • 0.72 gpt Au, 1.86 gpt Ag, 0.05 % Cu over 41.69 metres ETW (KP-24-004)

Notes:

  1. Abbreviations include: gpt: grams per tonne; Au: gold; Ag: silver; Cu: copper; m: metre

  2. ETW: True widths cannot be estimated with any certainty at this time, as such, core lengths have been reported.

New Gold-Copper Porphyry Mineralization Discovered

Situated on the northwestern portion of the KSP Project and approximately 5 kilometers southeast of the Company's Snip Gold Project, the Camp Porphyry area is host to a large, previously unexplored porphyry body. Drilling by the Company in 2024 has intersected broad intervals of previously unrecognized Au-Cu porphyry mineralization featured by 381.47 metres averaging 0.71 gpt Au, 0.69 gpt Ag, 0.03 % Cu beginning at 50 metres below surface. This initial phase of widely spaced exploratory drilling has traced the new mineralization along a strike length of approximately 1,000 meters, with potential for further expansion through additional drilling. Reference images are available at the end of this release.

Although recognized by previous operators, this large porphyry body was never the focus of historical exploration programs as other areas of the KSP Project took priority at the time. During the 2024 surface mapping program however, a new, widespread gold and copper geochemical anomaly was delineated over this intrusion at surface. This new anomaly, corroborated by a resistivity target defined from the 2024 deep penetrating airborne ZTEM resistivity survey, prompted the Company to test this target with eleven widely spaced exploration drill holes totaling 4,235 metres.

Numerous Au-Cu intervals were intersected in discovery drill hole CP-24-004 on the western flank of the intrusion which is coincident with the margin of a very large and discrete ZTEM resistivity anomaly. The extensive distribution of Au-Cu mineralization begins at 50 metres below surface over a drilled length of 381.47 metres averaging 0.71 gpt Au, 0.69 gpt Ag, 0.03 % Cu with subintervals grading 0.50 gpt Au, 0.78 gpt Ag, 0.03 % Cu over 117.47 metres and 1.07 gpt Au, 0.68 gpt Ag, 0.03 % Cu over 139.00 metres. These intersections display classical porphyry system alteration assemblages and elevated Au-Cu tenor is associated with potassic (biotite) alteration signatures.

The Camp Porphyry is a polyphase intrusion in that at least two significant intrusive events have occurred during emplacement. Most importantly, the first intrusive pulse, which also interacted with the surrounding sediment package and deposited Au-Cu mineralization, has been partially digested by a second unmineralized pulse within the core of body. As such, mineralization at the Camp Porphyry is associated with the outermost first intrusive pulse particularly where it has interacted with the porous sediments (wackes), as opposed to the less porous siltstone horizons.

Additional mineralization situated 140 metres along strike to the east was intersected by 2024 drill hole
CP-24-011 in a broad interval averaging 0.49 gpt Au, 2.15 gpt Ag, 0.02 % Cu over 75.15 metres beginning at 273.35 metres downhole. The upper portion of this drill hole was dominated by the secondary unmineralized intrusive. discussed previously.

Located 675 metres further to the east, drill holes CP-24-001 and CP-24-002 intersected 0.62 gpt Au, 2.84 gpt Ag, 0.14 % Cu over 121.50 metres and 0.52 gpt Au, 2.00 gpt Ag, 0.08 % Cu over 62.00 metres respectively with the same styles and controls of mineralization.

Camp Porphyry ZTEM Resistivity Anomaly

The 2024 drilling program was supplemented by an airborne ZTEM survey that covered the northern portion of the KSP Project. An airborne electromagnetic platform, the ZTEM system is deep penetrating and used to discriminate resistivity contrasts in the subsurface. The Camp Porphyry and associated mineralization possess a close spatial association and geometric similarity with a large ZTEM anomaly that occurs underneath the porphyry with a strike length in excess of ~6,000 metres.

Khyber Pass

Depth limited, small scale drill programs investigating porphyry style Au-Cu mineralization in the Khyber Pass area have been performed by previous operators since 1985. Historical 2017 drill hole KBDDH17-097 ended in Au-Cu mineralization but averaged 0.63 gpt Au, 2.08 gpt Ag, 0.08 % Cu over 34.00 metres. In 2024, a re-evaluation of the historic core from the Khyber Pass area prompted a program of exploratory drilling to follow up on the historic drilling that may not have completely tested this prospective area.

Highlighted by 2024 drill hole KP-24-004, which averaged 0.72 gpt Au, 1.86 gpt Ag, 0.05 % Cu over 41.69 metres, drilling indicates that the Khyber Pass area may represent a higher-level expression of a larger porphyry system as evidenced by the volumetrically lower percentage of intrusive monzodiorites. The Khyber Pass mineralization is situated ~600 metres vertically above the Camp Porphyry and may represent a higher-level expression of the system.

Tami Area

Previous operators outlined low grade Cu-Au porphyry mineralization in the Tami area of the KSP Project via drilling in 2017. Occurring at surface with a flat dipping tabular geometry, Tami mineralization has been drill defined over an area measuring ~600 metres by ~150 metres.

In 2024, the Company drilled three drill holes totaling 1,226 metres in this and the surrounding area to investigate untested geophysical targets with coincident geochemical anomalies. No significant results were returned from this drilling.

About Skeena

Skeena is a leading precious metals developer that is focused on advancing the Eskay Creek Gold-Silver Project - a past producing mine located in the renowned Golden Triangle in British Columbia, Canada. Eskay Creek will be one of the highest-grade and lowest cost open-pit precious metals mines in the world, with substantial silver by-product production that surpasses many primary silver mines. Skeena is committed to sustainable mining practices and maximizing the potential of its mineral resources. In partnership with the Tahltan Nation, Skeena strives to foster positive relationships with Indigenous communities while delivering long-term value and sustainable growth for its stakeholders.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Skeena Gold & Silver,

Walter Coles
Executive Chairman

Randy Reichert
President & CEO

Contact Information

Investor Inquiries: info@skeenagold.com
Office Phone: +1 604 684 8725
Company Website: www.skeenagoldsilver.com

Qualified Persons

In accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, Paul Geddes, P.Geo., Senior Vice President, Exploration & Resource Development, is the Qualified Person for the Company and has prepared, validated, and approved the technical and scientific statements and information contained or incorporated by reference in the news release. The Company strictly adheres to CIM Best Practices Guidelines in conducting, documenting, and reporting the exploration activities on its projects.

Quality Assurance - Quality Control

Once received from the drill and processed, all drill core samples are sawn in half, labelled and bagged. The remaining drill core is subsequently securely stored on site. Numbered security tags are applied to lab shipments for chain of custody requirements. The Company inserts quality control (QC) samples at regular intervals in the sample stream, including blanks and reference materials with all sample shipments to monitor laboratory performance. The QAQC program was designed and approved by Lynda Bloom, P.Geo. of Analytical Solutions Ltd., and is overseen by the Company's Qualified Person, Paul Geddes, P.Geo, Senior Vice President Exploration and Resource Development.

Drill core samples are submitted to ALS Geochemistry's analytical facility in North Vancouver, British Columbia for preparation and analysis. The ALS facility is accredited to the ISO/IEC 17025 standard for gold assays and all analytical methods include quality control materials at set frequencies with established data acceptance criteria. The entire sample is crushed and 1 kg is pulverized. Analysis for gold is by 50 g fire assay fusion with atomic absorption (AAS) finish with a lower limit of 0.01 ppm and upper limit of 100 ppm. Samples with gold assays greater than 100 ppm are re-analyzed using a 50 g fire assay fusion with gravimetric finish. Analysis for silver is by 50 g fire assay fusion with gravimetric finish with a lower limit of 5ppm and upper limit of 10,000 ppm. Samples with silver assays greater than 10,000 ppm are re-analyzed using a gravimetric silver concentrate method. A selected number of samples are also analyzed using a 48 multi-element geochemical package by a 4-acid digestion, followed by Inductively Coupled Plasma Atomic Emission Spectroscopy (ICP-AES) and Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectroscopy (ICP-MS) and also for mercury using an aqua regia digest with Inductively Coupled Plasma Atomic Emission Spectroscopy (ICP-AES) finish. Samples with sulfur reporting greater than 10% from the multi-element analysis are re-analyzed for total sulfur by Leco furnace and infrared spectroscopy.

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements

Certain statements and information contained or incorporated by reference in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). These statements relate to future events or our future performance. The use of words such as "anticipates", "believes", "proposes", "contemplates", "generates", "targets", "is projected", "is planned", "considers", "estimates", "expects", "is expected", "potential" and similar expressions, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "might", "will", "could", or "would" be taken, achieved, or occur, may identify forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Specific forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the progress of development at Eskay, including the construction budget, schedule and required funding in respect thereof; the timing for and the Company's progress towards commencement of commercial production; the Company's capital structure; the Company's ability to buy back the gold stream in the future; amounts drawn and the timing of and completion of conditions precedent in respect of the Senior Secured Loan, gold stream agreement, additional equity investment and the cost over-run facility, the availability of the Senior Secured Loan as a source of future liquidity; and the results of the Definitive Feasibility Study, processing capacity of the mine, anticipated mine life, probable reserves, estimated project capital and operating costs, sustaining costs, results of test work and studies, planned environmental assessments, the future price of metals, metal concentrate, and future exploration and development. Such forward-looking statements are based on material factors and/or assumptions which include, but are not limited to, the estimation of mineral resources and reserves, the realization of resource and reserve estimates, metal prices, taxation, the estimation, timing and amount of future exploration and development, capital and operating costs, the availability of financing, the receipt of regulatory approvals, environmental risks, title disputes and the assumptions set forth herein and in the Company's MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2023, its most recently filed interim MD&A, and the Company's Annual Information Form ("AIF") dated March 28, 2024. Such forward-looking statements represent the Company's management expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events or circumstances on the date the statements are made, and are necessarily based on several estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company as of the date hereof, are not guarantees of future performance. Actual events and results may differ materially from those described herein, and are subject to significant operational, business, economic, and regulatory risks and uncertainties. The risks and uncertainties that may affect the forward-looking statements in this news release include, among others: the inherent risks involved in exploration and development of mineral properties, including permitting and other government approvals; changes in economic conditions, including changes in the price of gold and other key variables; changes in mine plans and other factors, including accidents, equipment breakdown, bad weather and other project execution delays, many of which are beyond the control of the Company; environmental risks and unanticipated reclamation expenses; and other risk factors identified in the Company's MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2023, its most recently filed interim MD&A, the AIF dated March 28, 2024, the Company's short form base shelf prospectus dated January 31, 2023, and in the Company's other periodic filings with securities and regulatory authorities in Canada and the United States that are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca or on EDGAR at www.sec.gov.

Readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and the Company does not undertake any obligations to update and/or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws.

Table 1: Drill Hole Composites From the 2024 Exploratory Drilling Program at the KSP Property

Hole ID

From (m)

To (m)

Core Length (m)

Au (gpt)

Ag (gpt)

Cu (%)

Area

CP-24-001

22.50

144.00

121.50

0.62

2.84

0.14

CAMP PORPHYRY

INCLUDING

22.50

25.00

2.50

1.46

6.80

0.34

CAMP PORPHYRY

AND

52.50

55.00

2.50

1.35

7.10

0.36

CAMP PORPHYRY

CP-24-001

170.50

188.00

17.50

0.63

2.07

0.09

CAMP PORPHYRY

CP-24-001

209.50

220.50

11.00

4.56

1.34

0.06

CAMP PORPHYRY

INCLUDING

218.00

220.50

2.50

19.30

2.30

0.08

CAMP PORPHYRY

CP-24-001

243.00

257.00

14.00

0.55

1.75

0.10

CAMP PORPHYRY

CP-24-002

15.00

77.00

62.00

0.52

2.00

0.08

CAMP PORPHYRY

CP-24-002

237.00

242.00

5

0.73

2.75

0.08

CAMP PORPHYRY

CP-24-002

293.50

301.00

7.50

1.00

1.43

0.10

CAMP PORPHYRY

CP-24-003

130.00

132.00

2.00

0.10

3.00

0.31

CAMP PORPHYRY

CP-24-003

134.00

135.00

1.00

0.12

3.40

0.34

CAMP PORPHYRY

CP-24-003

139.00

141.00

2.00

0.11

2.70

0.33

CAMP PORPHYRY

CP-24-004

87.00

94.50

7.50

0.43

0.33

0.02

CAMP PORPHYRY

CP-24-004

116.53

498.00

381.47

0.71

0.69

0.03

CAMP PORPHYRY

INCLUDING

116.53

234.00

117.47

0.50

0.78

0.03

CAMP PORPHYRY

AND

277.47

294.50

17.03

1.32

1.41

0.05

CAMP PORPHYRY

INCLUDING

277.47

279.85

2.38

7.73

4.70

0.13

CAMP PORPHYRY

AND

305.00

444.00

139.00

1.07

0.68

0.03

CAMP PORPHYRY

INCLUDING

392.90

394.10

1.20

3.71

1.20

0.06

CAMP PORPHYRY

AND

394.10

395.15

1.05

21.10

3.40

0.06

CAMP PORPHYRY

AND

395.15

397.65

2.50

5.77

0.90

0.04

CAMP PORPHYRY

AND

402.18

404.60

2.42

3.66

0.50

0.03

CAMP PORPHYRY

CP-24-004

456.50

495.50

39.00

0.77

0.25

0.02

CAMP PORPHYRY

CP-24-005

48.00

71.50

23.50

0.34

0.64

0.03

CAMP PORPHYRY

CP-24-005

200.50

201.88

1.38

0.51

1.40

0.33

CAMP PORPHYRY

CP-24-005

304.50

309.50

5.00

0.68

0.50

0.06

CAMP PORPHYRY

CP-24-006

29.30

38.40

9.10

0.58

28.32

0.06

CAMP PORPHYRY

INCLUDING

29.30

29.87

0.57

1.87

269.00

0.86

CAMP PORPHYRY

CP-24-006

56.60

63.00

6.40

0.64

5.83

0.00

CAMP PORPHYRY

CP-24-006

81.20

91.20

10.00

0.45

1.15

0.02

CAMP PORPHYRY

CP-24-006

300.80

302.42

1.62

1.55

14.40

0.44

CAMP PORPHYRY

CP-24-006

409.50

429.15

19.65

0.44

1.15

0.08

CAMP PORPHYRY

CP-24-007

9.00

38.50

29.50

0.46

1.10

0.01

CAMP PORPHYRY

CP-24-007

87.50

101.50

14.00

0.42

8.90

0.00

CAMP PORPHYRY

CP-24-007

291.75

301.45

9.70

0.21

2.14

0.02

CAMP PORPHYRY

CP-24-008

79.40

87.01

7.61

6.44

3.40

0.23

CAMP PORPHYRY

INCLUDING

80.47

82.00

1.53

12.90

5.70

0.62

CAMP PORPHYRY

AND

82.00

83.00

1.00

22.00

7.00

0.36

CAMP PORPHYRY

AND

85.34

87.01

1.67

3.46

4.50

0.18

CAMP PORPHYRY

CP-24-008

394.50

419.50

25.00

1.82

2.85

0.11

CAMP PORPHYRY

INCLUDING

394.50

397.00

2.50

0.81

6.50

0.52

CAMP PORPHYRY

AND

407.00

409.50

2.50

9.79

7.50

0.21

CAMP PORPHYRY

AND

417.00

419.50

2.50

5.08

8.70

0.14

CAMP PORPHYRY

CP-24-011

26.00

51.00

25.00

0.32

0.28

0.03

CAMP PORPHYRY

CP-24-011

206.90

218.70

11.80

1.98

4.86

0.03

CAMP PORPHYRY

INCLUDING

214.00

216.35

2.35

5.47

3.60

0.03

CAMP PORPHYRY

CP-24-011

273.35

348.50

75.15

0.49

2.15

0.02

CAMP PORPHYRY

CP-24-011

363.00

382.75

19.75

0.91

0.48

0.01

CAMP PORPHYRY

INCLUDING

375.50

377.60

2.10

5.51

0.70

0.01

CAMP PORPHYRY

KP-24-001

46.00

51.00

5.00

0.46

2.35

0.10

KHYBER PASS

KP-24-002

160.00

170.00

10.00

0.44

1.45

0.08

KHYBER PASS

KP-24-002

200.00

206.00

6.00

0.65

2.18

0.12

KHYBER PASS

KP-24-003

191.00

217.00

26.00

0.35

2.01

0.04

KHYBER PASS

KP-24-003

241.99

257.00

15.01

0.29

1.38

0.09

KHYBER PASS

KP-24-003

299.20

313.00

13.80

0.98

9.12

0.17

KHYBER PASS

INCLUDING

310.30

311.60

1.30

3.00

46.10

0.58

KHYBER PASS

AND

311.60

313.00

1.40

4.47

26.00

0.37

KHYBER PASS

AND

364.44

365.94

1.50

3.63

2.30

0.22

KHYBER PASS

KP-24-004

23.60

32.00

8.40

0.53

2.05

0.10

KHYBER PASS

KP-24-004

54.00

95.69

41.69

0.72

1.86

0.05

KHYBER PASS

INCLUDING

54.00

55.75

1.75

7.43

3.40

0.05

KHYBER PASS

KP-24-005

17.00

52.00

35.00

0.71

1.67

0.05

KHYBER PASS

INCLUDING

17.00

19.50

2.50

3.45

5.60

0.05

KHYBER PASS

KP-24-005

100.50

128.50

28.00

0.51

2.66

0.06

KHYBER PASS

INCLUDING

118.20

120.50

2.30

2.21

10.80

0.35

KHYBER PASS

KP-24-005

141.00

155.00

14.00

2.32

5.39

0.05

KHYBER PASS

INCLUDING

151.25

153.00

1.75

13.60

10.90

0.11

KHYBER PASS

KP-24-006

28.00

30.50

2.50

0.65

2.40

0.42

KHYBER PASS

KP-24-006

45.00

47.50

2.50

0.09

1.40

0.34

KHYBER PASS

KP-24-006

159.28

160.10

0.82

0.13

3.80

0.31

KHYBER PASS

KP-24-008

307.00

309.50

2.50

0.34

4.20

0.31

KHYBER PASS

KP-24-008

309.50

314.50

5.00

0.52

7.31

0.56

KHYBER PASS

INCLUDING

309.50

311.00

1.50

0.77

9.10

0.72

KHYBER PASS

AND

311.00

312.30

1.30

0.49

6.80

0.50

KHYBER PASS

AND

312.30

314.50

2.20

0.37

6.40

0.49

KHYBER PASS

KP-24-008

325.65

327.20

1.55

0.60

9.20

0.81

KHYBER PASS

KP-24-008

334.50

337.00

2.50

0.27

6.10

0.49

KHYBER PASS

KP-24-008

354.50

357.00

2.50

0.25

4.40

0.34

KHYBER PASS

TM-24-003

12.85

40.90

28.05

0.77

1.23

0.16

TAMI

TM-24-003

56.00

61.00

5.00

0.59

1.10

0.11

TAMI

TM-24-003

108.50

116.00

7.50

0.58

1.00

0.09

TAMI

Table 2: KSP Property 2024 Drillhole Collar Locations and Orientation

Hole ID

Easting

Northing

Elevation (mASL)

Final Depth (m)

Azimuth (?)

Dip (?)

CP-24-001

379566

6275497

1386

399

296

-90

CP-24-002

379566

6275498

1386

345

360

-50

CP-24-003

379716

6275519

1422

507

110

-65

CP-24-004

378998

6275614

1143

510

240

-50

CP-24-005

378819

6276010

1053

342

320

-50

CP-24-006

379223

6275570

1257

450

276

-70

CP-24-007

379472

6276079

1346

309

85

-50

CP-24-008

378986

6275706

1134

439

305

-50

CP-24-009

379224

6275564

1257

171

200

-50

CP-24-010

378823

6276009

1029

348

55

-50

CP-24-011

379001

6275611

1133

415

193

-50

KP-24-001

379143

6273619

1770

600

240

-47

KP-24-002

379144

6273618

1770

621

208

-50

KP-24-003

379142

6273621

1770

478

290

-50

KP-24-004

378606

6273774

1447

423

80

-46

KP-24-005

378602

6273775

1447

508

293

-88

KP-24-006

379384

6273233

1453

414

240

-45

KP-24-008

379242

6273687

1769

456

225

-55

KP-24-009

379242

6273687

1769

225

180

-45

TM-24-001

385827

6274900

1160

558

160

-50

TM-24-002

385822

6274903

1160

282

257

-50

TM-24-003

384585

6272656

1448

383

330

-50

Figure 1 - Surface View of KSP Drill Hole Location Map in Camp Porphyry & Resistivity Anomaly

Figure 2: Camp Porphyry Longitudinal Section

SOURCE: Skeena Resources Limited



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESSWIRE
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.