Skeena Resources Limited: Skeena Gold & Silver Discovers a Large Gold-Copper Porphyry System at the Regional KSP Property Featuring Consistent Mineralization of 0.71 gpt gold over 381.5 metres

Skeena Resources Limited (TSX:SKE)(NYSE:SKE) ("Skeena Gold & Silver", "Skeena" or the "Company") is pleased to announce drill results from the 2024 exploratory drilling program at the KSP Property in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia. The KSP Property is situated 24 kilometers southwest of Eskay Creek and 5 kilometers southeast of the Snip Project, positioned within a highly prospective region of the Company's expansive 178,901-hectare land package in the Golden Triangle. During the 2024 season, 22 drillholes totaling 9,182 metres were completed across various targets on the project, highlighted by the drill discovery of wide intervals of previously undocumented Au-Cu porphyry mineralization. Analytical results and reference images can be found at the end of this news release.

Paul Geddes, Skeena's Senior Vice President of Exploration & Resource Development, commented "We are very encouraged that our first drill program at KSP has yielded the discovery of a new Gold-Copper Porphyry system on the property. The headline intercept of 0.71 grams per tonne gold over 380 metres, is among many strong results and demonstrates a substantial volume of mineralized material in a potentially very large, essentially unexplored mineralized system."

2024 KSP Drilling Highlights 1,2

0.62 gpt Au, 2.84 gpt Ag, 0.14 % Cu over 121.50 metres ETW (CP-24-001)

4.56 gpt Au, 1.34 gpt Ag, 0.06 % Cu over 11.00 metres ETW, including 19.30 gpt Au, 2.30 gpt Ag, 0.08 % Cu over 2.50 metres ETW (CP-24-001)

0.71 gpt Au, 0.69 gpt Ag, 0.03 % Cu over 381.47 metres ETW, including 0.50 gpt Au, 0.78 gpt Ag, 0.03 % Cu over 117.47 metres ETW and 1.07 gpt Au, 0.68 gpt Ag, 0.03 % Cu over 139.00 metres ETW (CP-24-004)

6.44 gpt Au, 3.40 gpt Ag, 0.23 % Cu over 7.61 metres ETW (CP-24-008)

1.82 gpt Au, 2.85 gpt Ag, 0.11 % Cu over 25.00 metres ETW including: 9.79 gpt Au, 7.50 gpt Ag, 0.21 % Cu over 2.50 metres ETW (CP-24-008)

0.49 gpt Au, 2.15 gpt Ag, 0.02 % Cu over 75.15 metres ETW (CP-24-011)

0.72 gpt Au, 1.86 gpt Ag, 0.05 % Cu over 41.69 metres ETW (KP-24-004)

Notes:

Abbreviations include: gpt: grams per tonne; Au: gold; Ag: silver; Cu: copper; m: metre ETW: True widths cannot be estimated with any certainty at this time, as such, core lengths have been reported.

New Gold-Copper Porphyry Mineralization Discovered

Situated on the northwestern portion of the KSP Project and approximately 5 kilometers southeast of the Company's Snip Gold Project, the Camp Porphyry area is host to a large, previously unexplored porphyry body. Drilling by the Company in 2024 has intersected broad intervals of previously unrecognized Au-Cu porphyry mineralization featured by 381.47 metres averaging 0.71 gpt Au, 0.69 gpt Ag, 0.03 % Cu beginning at 50 metres below surface. This initial phase of widely spaced exploratory drilling has traced the new mineralization along a strike length of approximately 1,000 meters, with potential for further expansion through additional drilling. Reference images are available at the end of this release.

Although recognized by previous operators, this large porphyry body was never the focus of historical exploration programs as other areas of the KSP Project took priority at the time. During the 2024 surface mapping program however, a new, widespread gold and copper geochemical anomaly was delineated over this intrusion at surface. This new anomaly, corroborated by a resistivity target defined from the 2024 deep penetrating airborne ZTEM resistivity survey, prompted the Company to test this target with eleven widely spaced exploration drill holes totaling 4,235 metres.

Numerous Au-Cu intervals were intersected in discovery drill hole CP-24-004 on the western flank of the intrusion which is coincident with the margin of a very large and discrete ZTEM resistivity anomaly. The extensive distribution of Au-Cu mineralization begins at 50 metres below surface over a drilled length of 381.47 metres averaging 0.71 gpt Au, 0.69 gpt Ag, 0.03 % Cu with subintervals grading 0.50 gpt Au, 0.78 gpt Ag, 0.03 % Cu over 117.47 metres and 1.07 gpt Au, 0.68 gpt Ag, 0.03 % Cu over 139.00 metres. These intersections display classical porphyry system alteration assemblages and elevated Au-Cu tenor is associated with potassic (biotite) alteration signatures.

The Camp Porphyry is a polyphase intrusion in that at least two significant intrusive events have occurred during emplacement. Most importantly, the first intrusive pulse, which also interacted with the surrounding sediment package and deposited Au-Cu mineralization, has been partially digested by a second unmineralized pulse within the core of body. As such, mineralization at the Camp Porphyry is associated with the outermost first intrusive pulse particularly where it has interacted with the porous sediments (wackes), as opposed to the less porous siltstone horizons.

Additional mineralization situated 140 metres along strike to the east was intersected by 2024 drill hole

CP-24-011 in a broad interval averaging 0.49 gpt Au, 2.15 gpt Ag, 0.02 % Cu over 75.15 metres beginning at 273.35 metres downhole. The upper portion of this drill hole was dominated by the secondary unmineralized intrusive. discussed previously.

Located 675 metres further to the east, drill holes CP-24-001 and CP-24-002 intersected 0.62 gpt Au, 2.84 gpt Ag, 0.14 % Cu over 121.50 metres and 0.52 gpt Au, 2.00 gpt Ag, 0.08 % Cu over 62.00 metres respectively with the same styles and controls of mineralization.

Camp Porphyry ZTEM Resistivity Anomaly

The 2024 drilling program was supplemented by an airborne ZTEM survey that covered the northern portion of the KSP Project. An airborne electromagnetic platform, the ZTEM system is deep penetrating and used to discriminate resistivity contrasts in the subsurface. The Camp Porphyry and associated mineralization possess a close spatial association and geometric similarity with a large ZTEM anomaly that occurs underneath the porphyry with a strike length in excess of ~6,000 metres.

Khyber Pass

Depth limited, small scale drill programs investigating porphyry style Au-Cu mineralization in the Khyber Pass area have been performed by previous operators since 1985. Historical 2017 drill hole KBDDH17-097 ended in Au-Cu mineralization but averaged 0.63 gpt Au, 2.08 gpt Ag, 0.08 % Cu over 34.00 metres. In 2024, a re-evaluation of the historic core from the Khyber Pass area prompted a program of exploratory drilling to follow up on the historic drilling that may not have completely tested this prospective area.

Highlighted by 2024 drill hole KP-24-004, which averaged 0.72 gpt Au, 1.86 gpt Ag, 0.05 % Cu over 41.69 metres, drilling indicates that the Khyber Pass area may represent a higher-level expression of a larger porphyry system as evidenced by the volumetrically lower percentage of intrusive monzodiorites. The Khyber Pass mineralization is situated ~600 metres vertically above the Camp Porphyry and may represent a higher-level expression of the system.

Tami Area

Previous operators outlined low grade Cu-Au porphyry mineralization in the Tami area of the KSP Project via drilling in 2017. Occurring at surface with a flat dipping tabular geometry, Tami mineralization has been drill defined over an area measuring ~600 metres by ~150 metres.

In 2024, the Company drilled three drill holes totaling 1,226 metres in this and the surrounding area to investigate untested geophysical targets with coincident geochemical anomalies. No significant results were returned from this drilling.

About Skeena

Skeena is a leading precious metals developer that is focused on advancing the Eskay Creek Gold-Silver Project - a past producing mine located in the renowned Golden Triangle in British Columbia, Canada. Eskay Creek will be one of the highest-grade and lowest cost open-pit precious metals mines in the world, with substantial silver by-product production that surpasses many primary silver mines. Skeena is committed to sustainable mining practices and maximizing the potential of its mineral resources. In partnership with the Tahltan Nation, Skeena strives to foster positive relationships with Indigenous communities while delivering long-term value and sustainable growth for its stakeholders.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Skeena Gold & Silver,

Walter Coles

Executive Chairman Randy Reichert

President & CEO

Contact Information

Investor Inquiries: info@skeenagold.com

Office Phone: +1 604 684 8725

Company Website: www.skeenagoldsilver.com

Qualified Persons

In accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, Paul Geddes, P.Geo., Senior Vice President, Exploration & Resource Development, is the Qualified Person for the Company and has prepared, validated, and approved the technical and scientific statements and information contained or incorporated by reference in the news release. The Company strictly adheres to CIM Best Practices Guidelines in conducting, documenting, and reporting the exploration activities on its projects.

Quality Assurance - Quality Control

Once received from the drill and processed, all drill core samples are sawn in half, labelled and bagged. The remaining drill core is subsequently securely stored on site. Numbered security tags are applied to lab shipments for chain of custody requirements. The Company inserts quality control (QC) samples at regular intervals in the sample stream, including blanks and reference materials with all sample shipments to monitor laboratory performance. The QAQC program was designed and approved by Lynda Bloom, P.Geo. of Analytical Solutions Ltd., and is overseen by the Company's Qualified Person, Paul Geddes, P.Geo, Senior Vice President Exploration and Resource Development.

Drill core samples are submitted to ALS Geochemistry's analytical facility in North Vancouver, British Columbia for preparation and analysis. The ALS facility is accredited to the ISO/IEC 17025 standard for gold assays and all analytical methods include quality control materials at set frequencies with established data acceptance criteria. The entire sample is crushed and 1 kg is pulverized. Analysis for gold is by 50 g fire assay fusion with atomic absorption (AAS) finish with a lower limit of 0.01 ppm and upper limit of 100 ppm. Samples with gold assays greater than 100 ppm are re-analyzed using a 50 g fire assay fusion with gravimetric finish. Analysis for silver is by 50 g fire assay fusion with gravimetric finish with a lower limit of 5ppm and upper limit of 10,000 ppm. Samples with silver assays greater than 10,000 ppm are re-analyzed using a gravimetric silver concentrate method. A selected number of samples are also analyzed using a 48 multi-element geochemical package by a 4-acid digestion, followed by Inductively Coupled Plasma Atomic Emission Spectroscopy (ICP-AES) and Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectroscopy (ICP-MS) and also for mercury using an aqua regia digest with Inductively Coupled Plasma Atomic Emission Spectroscopy (ICP-AES) finish. Samples with sulfur reporting greater than 10% from the multi-element analysis are re-analyzed for total sulfur by Leco furnace and infrared spectroscopy.

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements

Certain statements and information contained or incorporated by reference in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). These statements relate to future events or our future performance. The use of words such as "anticipates", "believes", "proposes", "contemplates", "generates", "targets", "is projected", "is planned", "considers", "estimates", "expects", "is expected", "potential" and similar expressions, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "might", "will", "could", or "would" be taken, achieved, or occur, may identify forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Specific forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the progress of development at Eskay, including the construction budget, schedule and required funding in respect thereof; the timing for and the Company's progress towards commencement of commercial production; the Company's capital structure; the Company's ability to buy back the gold stream in the future; amounts drawn and the timing of and completion of conditions precedent in respect of the Senior Secured Loan, gold stream agreement, additional equity investment and the cost over-run facility, the availability of the Senior Secured Loan as a source of future liquidity; and the results of the Definitive Feasibility Study, processing capacity of the mine, anticipated mine life, probable reserves, estimated project capital and operating costs, sustaining costs, results of test work and studies, planned environmental assessments, the future price of metals, metal concentrate, and future exploration and development. Such forward-looking statements are based on material factors and/or assumptions which include, but are not limited to, the estimation of mineral resources and reserves, the realization of resource and reserve estimates, metal prices, taxation, the estimation, timing and amount of future exploration and development, capital and operating costs, the availability of financing, the receipt of regulatory approvals, environmental risks, title disputes and the assumptions set forth herein and in the Company's MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2023, its most recently filed interim MD&A, and the Company's Annual Information Form ("AIF") dated March 28, 2024. Such forward-looking statements represent the Company's management expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events or circumstances on the date the statements are made, and are necessarily based on several estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company as of the date hereof, are not guarantees of future performance. Actual events and results may differ materially from those described herein, and are subject to significant operational, business, economic, and regulatory risks and uncertainties. The risks and uncertainties that may affect the forward-looking statements in this news release include, among others: the inherent risks involved in exploration and development of mineral properties, including permitting and other government approvals; changes in economic conditions, including changes in the price of gold and other key variables; changes in mine plans and other factors, including accidents, equipment breakdown, bad weather and other project execution delays, many of which are beyond the control of the Company; environmental risks and unanticipated reclamation expenses; and other risk factors identified in the Company's MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2023, its most recently filed interim MD&A, the AIF dated March 28, 2024, the Company's short form base shelf prospectus dated January 31, 2023, and in the Company's other periodic filings with securities and regulatory authorities in Canada and the United States that are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca or on EDGAR at www.sec.gov.

Readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and the Company does not undertake any obligations to update and/or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws.

Table 1: Drill Hole Composites From the 2024 Exploratory Drilling Program at the KSP Property

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Core Length (m) Au (gpt) Ag (gpt) Cu (%) Area CP-24-001 22.50 144.00 121.50 0.62 2.84 0.14 CAMP PORPHYRY INCLUDING 22.50 25.00 2.50 1.46 6.80 0.34 CAMP PORPHYRY AND 52.50 55.00 2.50 1.35 7.10 0.36 CAMP PORPHYRY CP-24-001 170.50 188.00 17.50 0.63 2.07 0.09 CAMP PORPHYRY CP-24-001 209.50 220.50 11.00 4.56 1.34 0.06 CAMP PORPHYRY INCLUDING 218.00 220.50 2.50 19.30 2.30 0.08 CAMP PORPHYRY CP-24-001 243.00 257.00 14.00 0.55 1.75 0.10 CAMP PORPHYRY CP-24-002 15.00 77.00 62.00 0.52 2.00 0.08 CAMP PORPHYRY CP-24-002 237.00 242.00 5 0.73 2.75 0.08 CAMP PORPHYRY CP-24-002 293.50 301.00 7.50 1.00 1.43 0.10 CAMP PORPHYRY CP-24-003 130.00 132.00 2.00 0.10 3.00 0.31 CAMP PORPHYRY CP-24-003 134.00 135.00 1.00 0.12 3.40 0.34 CAMP PORPHYRY CP-24-003 139.00 141.00 2.00 0.11 2.70 0.33 CAMP PORPHYRY CP-24-004 87.00 94.50 7.50 0.43 0.33 0.02 CAMP PORPHYRY CP-24-004 116.53 498.00 381.47 0.71 0.69 0.03 CAMP PORPHYRY INCLUDING 116.53 234.00 117.47 0.50 0.78 0.03 CAMP PORPHYRY AND 277.47 294.50 17.03 1.32 1.41 0.05 CAMP PORPHYRY INCLUDING 277.47 279.85 2.38 7.73 4.70 0.13 CAMP PORPHYRY AND 305.00 444.00 139.00 1.07 0.68 0.03 CAMP PORPHYRY INCLUDING 392.90 394.10 1.20 3.71 1.20 0.06 CAMP PORPHYRY AND 394.10 395.15 1.05 21.10 3.40 0.06 CAMP PORPHYRY AND 395.15 397.65 2.50 5.77 0.90 0.04 CAMP PORPHYRY AND 402.18 404.60 2.42 3.66 0.50 0.03 CAMP PORPHYRY CP-24-004 456.50 495.50 39.00 0.77 0.25 0.02 CAMP PORPHYRY CP-24-005 48.00 71.50 23.50 0.34 0.64 0.03 CAMP PORPHYRY CP-24-005 200.50 201.88 1.38 0.51 1.40 0.33 CAMP PORPHYRY CP-24-005 304.50 309.50 5.00 0.68 0.50 0.06 CAMP PORPHYRY CP-24-006 29.30 38.40 9.10 0.58 28.32 0.06 CAMP PORPHYRY INCLUDING 29.30 29.87 0.57 1.87 269.00 0.86 CAMP PORPHYRY CP-24-006 56.60 63.00 6.40 0.64 5.83 0.00 CAMP PORPHYRY CP-24-006 81.20 91.20 10.00 0.45 1.15 0.02 CAMP PORPHYRY CP-24-006 300.80 302.42 1.62 1.55 14.40 0.44 CAMP PORPHYRY CP-24-006 409.50 429.15 19.65 0.44 1.15 0.08 CAMP PORPHYRY CP-24-007 9.00 38.50 29.50 0.46 1.10 0.01 CAMP PORPHYRY CP-24-007 87.50 101.50 14.00 0.42 8.90 0.00 CAMP PORPHYRY CP-24-007 291.75 301.45 9.70 0.21 2.14 0.02 CAMP PORPHYRY CP-24-008 79.40 87.01 7.61 6.44 3.40 0.23 CAMP PORPHYRY INCLUDING 80.47 82.00 1.53 12.90 5.70 0.62 CAMP PORPHYRY AND 82.00 83.00 1.00 22.00 7.00 0.36 CAMP PORPHYRY AND 85.34 87.01 1.67 3.46 4.50 0.18 CAMP PORPHYRY CP-24-008 394.50 419.50 25.00 1.82 2.85 0.11 CAMP PORPHYRY INCLUDING 394.50 397.00 2.50 0.81 6.50 0.52 CAMP PORPHYRY AND 407.00 409.50 2.50 9.79 7.50 0.21 CAMP PORPHYRY AND 417.00 419.50 2.50 5.08 8.70 0.14 CAMP PORPHYRY CP-24-011 26.00 51.00 25.00 0.32 0.28 0.03 CAMP PORPHYRY CP-24-011 206.90 218.70 11.80 1.98 4.86 0.03 CAMP PORPHYRY INCLUDING 214.00 216.35 2.35 5.47 3.60 0.03 CAMP PORPHYRY CP-24-011 273.35 348.50 75.15 0.49 2.15 0.02 CAMP PORPHYRY CP-24-011 363.00 382.75 19.75 0.91 0.48 0.01 CAMP PORPHYRY INCLUDING 375.50 377.60 2.10 5.51 0.70 0.01 CAMP PORPHYRY KP-24-001 46.00 51.00 5.00 0.46 2.35 0.10 KHYBER PASS KP-24-002 160.00 170.00 10.00 0.44 1.45 0.08 KHYBER PASS KP-24-002 200.00 206.00 6.00 0.65 2.18 0.12 KHYBER PASS KP-24-003 191.00 217.00 26.00 0.35 2.01 0.04 KHYBER PASS KP-24-003 241.99 257.00 15.01 0.29 1.38 0.09 KHYBER PASS KP-24-003 299.20 313.00 13.80 0.98 9.12 0.17 KHYBER PASS INCLUDING 310.30 311.60 1.30 3.00 46.10 0.58 KHYBER PASS AND 311.60 313.00 1.40 4.47 26.00 0.37 KHYBER PASS AND 364.44 365.94 1.50 3.63 2.30 0.22 KHYBER PASS KP-24-004 23.60 32.00 8.40 0.53 2.05 0.10 KHYBER PASS KP-24-004 54.00 95.69 41.69 0.72 1.86 0.05 KHYBER PASS INCLUDING 54.00 55.75 1.75 7.43 3.40 0.05 KHYBER PASS KP-24-005 17.00 52.00 35.00 0.71 1.67 0.05 KHYBER PASS INCLUDING 17.00 19.50 2.50 3.45 5.60 0.05 KHYBER PASS KP-24-005 100.50 128.50 28.00 0.51 2.66 0.06 KHYBER PASS INCLUDING 118.20 120.50 2.30 2.21 10.80 0.35 KHYBER PASS KP-24-005 141.00 155.00 14.00 2.32 5.39 0.05 KHYBER PASS INCLUDING 151.25 153.00 1.75 13.60 10.90 0.11 KHYBER PASS KP-24-006 28.00 30.50 2.50 0.65 2.40 0.42 KHYBER PASS KP-24-006 45.00 47.50 2.50 0.09 1.40 0.34 KHYBER PASS KP-24-006 159.28 160.10 0.82 0.13 3.80 0.31 KHYBER PASS KP-24-008 307.00 309.50 2.50 0.34 4.20 0.31 KHYBER PASS KP-24-008 309.50 314.50 5.00 0.52 7.31 0.56 KHYBER PASS INCLUDING 309.50 311.00 1.50 0.77 9.10 0.72 KHYBER PASS AND 311.00 312.30 1.30 0.49 6.80 0.50 KHYBER PASS AND 312.30 314.50 2.20 0.37 6.40 0.49 KHYBER PASS KP-24-008 325.65 327.20 1.55 0.60 9.20 0.81 KHYBER PASS KP-24-008 334.50 337.00 2.50 0.27 6.10 0.49 KHYBER PASS KP-24-008 354.50 357.00 2.50 0.25 4.40 0.34 KHYBER PASS TM-24-003 12.85 40.90 28.05 0.77 1.23 0.16 TAMI TM-24-003 56.00 61.00 5.00 0.59 1.10 0.11 TAMI TM-24-003 108.50 116.00 7.50 0.58 1.00 0.09 TAMI

Table 2: KSP Property 2024 Drillhole Collar Locations and Orientation

Hole ID Easting Northing Elevation (mASL) Final Depth (m) Azimuth (?) Dip (?) CP-24-001 379566 6275497 1386 399 296 -90 CP-24-002 379566 6275498 1386 345 360 -50 CP-24-003 379716 6275519 1422 507 110 -65 CP-24-004 378998 6275614 1143 510 240 -50 CP-24-005 378819 6276010 1053 342 320 -50 CP-24-006 379223 6275570 1257 450 276 -70 CP-24-007 379472 6276079 1346 309 85 -50 CP-24-008 378986 6275706 1134 439 305 -50 CP-24-009 379224 6275564 1257 171 200 -50 CP-24-010 378823 6276009 1029 348 55 -50 CP-24-011 379001 6275611 1133 415 193 -50 KP-24-001 379143 6273619 1770 600 240 -47 KP-24-002 379144 6273618 1770 621 208 -50 KP-24-003 379142 6273621 1770 478 290 -50 KP-24-004 378606 6273774 1447 423 80 -46 KP-24-005 378602 6273775 1447 508 293 -88 KP-24-006 379384 6273233 1453 414 240 -45 KP-24-008 379242 6273687 1769 456 225 -55 KP-24-009 379242 6273687 1769 225 180 -45 TM-24-001 385827 6274900 1160 558 160 -50 TM-24-002 385822 6274903 1160 282 257 -50 TM-24-003 384585 6272656 1448 383 330 -50

Figure 1 - Surface View of KSP Drill Hole Location Map in Camp Porphyry & Resistivity Anomaly

Figure 2: Camp Porphyry Longitudinal Section

SOURCE: Skeena Resources Limited

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire