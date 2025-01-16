MJC Engineering & Technology, Inc. Welcomes New Leadership

MJC Engineering & Technology, Inc. welcomed new leadership under President Jose Machuca and Vice President Kai Fredlov. Announced as a strategic leadership transition plan last May, Machuca and Fredlov are now the acting head operational team of the Huntington Beach-based CNC flow forming and spinning machine company, taking over for former President Carl Lorentzen and Vice President Per Carlson.

Pictured from left to right: President Jose Machuca, Senior Design Engineer Per Carlson, Director of Sales Carl Lorentzon and Vice President Kai Fredlov.

"We are really excited to bring in a new wave of leadership, while continuing the long-standing friendships and partnerships between MJC and our dedicated customers," said Machuca. "The best is yet to come."

The decision for Lorentzen and Carlson to step down was driven by their commitment to securing continued customer confidence in MJC's name, offerings and ability to adapt to new innovations in technology and the metal manufacturing industry for years to come.

"Jose and Kai come with decades of dedicated and unparalleled experience when it comes to our products and services, uniquely positioning them to inherit these responsibilities as part of MJC's succession planning." Said Lorentzen. "Experience in our field is crucial, and our customers know and respect Jose and Kai."

Machuca, with nearly 20 years of experience at MJC, brings a wealth of expertise in machine operations, customer confidence and business development. Fredlov also brings more than 15 years of experience within the company with a focus on engineering, solutions and custom designs.

Lorentzen, who founded the company back in 1994, will step into a new role, remaining on the board with Carlson. As Director of Sales, Lorentzen will be responsible for driving revenue growth by leading the sales efforts for the company's advanced metal forming equipment and GHP Hydraulic Power Units.

Carlson, with over 30 years of service in engineering, will serve as the Senior Design Engineer. He'll focus on supporting MJC's customers, creating innovative designs and fostering growth in the next generation of engineers.

With Machuca and Fredlov at the helm, MJC is well-positioned to navigate the evolving landscape of the metal manufacturing industry. The seamless transition of leadership, underpinned by the continued involvement of Lorentzen and Carlson, ensures that MJC will not only maintain its reputation for reliability and expertise-but also drive forward with new initiatives and technologies.

