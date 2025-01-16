Nextech3D.ai Invites Shareholders to A Proactive CEO Livestream Demo of New AI Technology for Ecommerce & Events and Live Q&A on January 22nd 12pm EST

Accelerating Growth With AI Push

Nextech3D.AI (OTCQB:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:1SS), established in 2018, has been a pioneer in augmented reality (AR) and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, and a leader in advanced 3D AI-driven solutions. Nextech3D.a iis thrilled to announce that its spinoff Toggle3D.ai is developing a new suite of AI powered ecommerce tools with the launch of ToggleStudios Photo, a AI-powered photography studio. This enterprise AI photography platform is set to enhance the ecommerce landscape, delivering stunning, high-quality AI-powered stunning product imagery. Tune in for the Livestream demo on January 22nd at 12pm EST.

Livestream link below:

CLICK HERE

CEO Livestream

Demo and Live Q&A

January 22nd 12pm EST

CLICK HERE

Key Highlights of Livestream:

Nextech3D.ai Enhances Ecommerce Visuals: ToggleStudios' AI photography leverages advanced AI to create visually striking, hyper-realistic product images from 2D images and 3D models. Our innovative technology helps e-commerce businesses create stunning product images that reduce photography costs and drive conversions, ultimately influencing customer buying decisions while enhancing the online shopping experience worldwide.

ARway's AI-Driven Innovations in Event Management: Nextech3D.ai's other spinoff, ARway , is making waves in the events industry by introducing AI agents designed to enhance attendee engagement and streamline event management. ARway is also developing additional AI-powered event navigation tools, offering seamless integration for large venue platforms.

ARway Accelerating Growth Push: To support its growth initiatives, ARway is scaling its salesforce to prepare for growing demand due to AI integration. This strategic expansion reflects Nextech3D.ai's commitment to driving adoption of its innovative solutions and maintaining its leadership in AI-powered technology.

Driving Sales Through AI in 2025 - What's Next?

Join CEO Evan Gappelberg as he discussed how all three companies - Nextech 3D.ai, Toggle3D.ai, and ARway - are united in their commitment to leveraging AI technology to enhance their platforms and deliver value to customers. Their aggressive launch schedules in 2025 aim to generate significant sales growth while setting a new benchmark for AI-powered solutions in ecommerce and the event industry.

2025 promises to be a landmark year for the e-commerce industries, fueled by AI-generated visuals. At the forefront of this is Nextech3D.ai, which is pushing boundaries through its ToggleStudios AI powered photo platform. This new AI technology defines the landscape of e-commerce visuals by expanding beyond the generic product imagery to showcase breathtaking, AI-powered ecommerce lifestyle and upcoming on-model fashion photography.

In an era where compelling visuals are critical to brand success, ToggleStudios understands the demand for captivating fashion imagery and through AI fashion photo shoots, aims to leverage advanced AI technology, to create hyper-realistic fashion visuals that rival traditional photoshoots at a fraction of the cost.

By integrating AI technology with high efficiency, Nextech3D.ai is aiming to set a new benchmark for AI innovation in ecommerce and events. This rollout of a new suite of AI products underscores Nextech3D.ai's commitment to its future with tools that help brands captivate, engage, and convert like never before.

The Future is AI, and It's Here Now.

Nextech3D.ai Nextech3D.ai is a provider of innovative AI and 3D solutions that empower businesses across industries. With a focus on ecommerce and event management, the company continues to define the customer experience through AI technology.

For more information, visit Nextech3D.ai .

About Nextech3D.ai Nextech3D.ai or the "Company," (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:1SS), is a versatile augmented reality and AI technology company that utilizes its proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) to craft immersive 3D experiences at scale for manufacturers with CAD files and for E-COMMERCE merchants. The Company's primary focus lies in creating high-quality 3D WebAR photorealistic models for Amazon and various other online retailers with patented 2D-3D technology.

Forward-looking Statements The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, "will be" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the completion of the transaction are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Nextech will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws

