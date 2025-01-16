DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's consumer price inflation accelerated at the end of the year to the highest level in four months, data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Thursday.The consumer price index climbed 1.4 percent year-over-year in December, faster than the 1.0 percent rise in November.EU-harmonized inflation also rose to 1.0 percent from 0.5 percent in the prior month.Transport charges rebounded 1.6 percent annually in December versus a 1.6 percent fall in November.The annual price growth relating to recreation and culture quickened to 3.3 percent from 3.3 percent from 2.8 percent. Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages grew at a slightly faster pace of 2.0 percent, while those of clothing and footwear plunged by 8.0 percent.Excluding energy and unprocessed food, the consumer price inflation was 2.1 percent.On a monthly basis, consumer prices increased 0.9 percent in December after falling 0.5 percent in November. The HICP also showed a rise of 0.9 percent.The average annual inflation rate for 2024 was 2.1 percent, down significantly from 6.3 percent in 2023.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX