BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Sinovac Biotech (SVA) announced that the Judicial Committee of the Privy Council in London, England, has ruled that the slate of nominees proposed by a group of shareholders at the 2018 Annual General Meeting was the rightfully elected Board of SINOVAC. The Privy Council also ruled that the Rights Agreement is invalid.SINOVAC noted that its outgoing Board members are committed to ensuring a smooth transition with the new Board members. The ruling will take effect after entry of a court order.