WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (CRL) and Akron Bio announced Thursday the integration of Akron's Closed System Solutions (CSS) line of liquid cytokines produced under current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) onto Charles River's Cell Therapy Flex Platform for Process Development.The integration of Akron's line of liquid cytokines further enables closed system processing, which streamlines operations, minimizes risk, and improves process robustness.Charles River's Cell Therapy Flex Platform was designed as an off-the-shelf solution for Cell Therapy Process Development, offering ready-to-use platforms and protocols validated for autologous CAR-T and TCR-T cells therapies to minimize risk, reduce cost, and speed development timelines.Charles River's Cell Therapy Flex Platform has incorporated Akron's CGMP liquid cytokines, including rHu IL-2, IL-7, IL-15, and IL-21, which are now available in proprietary liquid formulations that maintain the stability of these proteins at 2-8°C.These materials are ready-to-use, available in single-use bags with weldable tubing, thereby minimizing the risk of operator error while enabling rapid, seamless aseptic media formulation.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX