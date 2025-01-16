Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 16, 2025) - BrandPilot AI Inc., (CSE: BPAI) (OTCQB: BPAIF) ("BPAI" or the "Company"), a leading innovator in AI-driven advertising technology solutions, proudly announces its adoption of Coinbase Commerce. The company is now accepting Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), USD Coin (USDC), and other leading cryptocurrencies. In a bold industry-first move, BrandPilot AI will hold digital currencies on its balance sheet, signaling its commitment to embracing the future of decentralized finance and blockchain innovation.

By integrating crypto payments, BrandPilot AI enables customers to fund their ad campaigns with unprecedented transparency, speed, and flexibility, eliminating traditional banking bottlenecks and embracing the decentralized economy. This initiative supports the Company's broader strategy to expand into Web3, DeFi, NFT projects, and blockchain-powered ecosystems, becoming the go-to adtech partner for crypto-native companies and projects.

"As the digital marketing world evolves, Web3 and blockchain companies demand the same transparency they champion in their own ecosystems," said Brandon Mina, CEO of BrandPilot AI. "Our integration with Coinbase Commerce is about more than accepting crypto-it's about leading with innovation, fostering transparency, and providing clients with the agility they need to thrive. By holding these currencies on our balance sheet, we're aligning with the decentralized ethos of the Web3 community."

Crypto Payments That Elevate Ad Campaigns

With blockchain-enabled payments, BrandPilot AI offers clients the ability to conduct borderless, secure, and tamper-proof transactions-a critical advantage for Web3 companies managing global advertising campaigns.

Key Benefits of the New Crypto Payment Option:

Full Transparency: Blockchain's immutable ledger ensures auditable, transparent transactions, reinforcing accountability.

Faster Transactions: No bank approval delays-instantly fund global campaigns with crypto.

A Commitment to Innovation: BrandPilot AI's willingness to hold crypto signals confidence in the long-term potential of digital currencies.

This new payment offering aligns with BrandPilot AI's core focus of providing next-level solutions to regulated industries, where transparency, agility, and performance matter most. By actively targeting crypto projects, NFT marketplaces, and DeFi innovators, BrandPilot AI is cementing its position as a critical growth enabler for emerging Web3 players.

For more information about BrandPilot AI and its commitment to adtech innovation, visit www.brandpilot.ai.

About BrandPilot AI Inc.

BPAI is an AdTech platform that leverages artificial intelligence to optimize brand engagement and performance for enterprise clients in regulated markets. The Company's flagship product, Spectrum IQ, enables marketers to harness the power of micro-influencers to unlock ROI across digital campaigns. The Company also provides software solutions to brands and agencies that are looking to enhance their search engine marketing, influencer marketing and social media marketing campaigns.

About Coinbase Commerce

Coinbase Commerce provides merchants with a trusted platform to accept cryptocurrency payments globally. Built by Coinbase, a global leader in crypto, the platform offers seamless, secure, and transparent transactions, empowering businesses to engage with the decentralized economy.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the business of BrandPilot AI. Any forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "projects," "plans," and similar expressions. Statements regarding the anticipated benefits of accepting cryptocurrency payments, the Company's strategic plans to target Web3 companies, and its ability to expand into blockchain-powered markets, as well as any statements suggesting future conditions or results, are considered forward-looking.

These statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions at the time of this release but are subject to risks, uncertainties, and factors that may cause actual outcomes to differ materially. These include, but are not limited to, general market conditions, regulatory risks, the Company's ability to execute its business strategies, and economic factors beyond the Company's control. Specific risks also include the evolving nature of Web3 technologies, the adoption rate of blockchain-based payment solutions, and BrandPilot AI's ability to deliver continued value to its clients through its adtech innovations. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual performance, results, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. BrandPilot AI assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange, nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

