LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has launched his visit to Ukraine Thursday with a promise to put that country in the 'strongest possible position' in 2025.Arriving in capital Kiev six months after leading the Labor party into power in the U.K., Starmer assured his government's long-term support to Ukraine in its fight against Russia's 'illegal and barbaric invasion'.He laid flowers at a wall of remembrance for the martyrs of the war in the presence of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.'Putin's ambition to wrench Ukraine away from its closest partners has been a monumental strategic failure. Instead, we are closer than ever, and this partnership will take that friendship to the next level,' Starmer said.The Prime Minister's Office said that during his visit, Starmer will sign a 'landmark 100-year partnership' deal that would ensure UK's economic and military support to Ukraine.The treaty will bolster military collaboration on maritime security through a new framework to strengthen Baltic Sea, Black Sea, and Azov Sea security and deter ongoing Russian aggression.It will bring together experts to advance scientific and technology partnerships in areas such as healthcare and disease, agri-tech, space and drones, and build lifelong friendships through classroom projects.New UK-built Grain Verification Scheme will also be launched to track stolen grain from occupied Ukrainian territories.The Treaty and political declaration, which form the 100 Year Partnership, will be laid in Parliament in the coming weeks, according to 10 Downing Street.