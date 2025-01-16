Anzeige
Donnerstag, 16.01.2025

WKN: A2PR0M | ISIN: US70614W1009 | Ticker-Symbol: 2ON
Tradegate
16.01.25
10:29 Uhr
8,648 Euro
-0,050
-0,57 %
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PELOTON INTERACTIVE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PELOTON INTERACTIVE INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,4478,51716:27
8,4418,53416:27
PR Newswire
16.01.2025 15:06 Uhr
63 Leser

(0)

Peloton Computer Enterprises Ltd.: Peloton Expands into Renewables Sector with Advanced Land Data Management Solutions

Finanznachrichten News

Leveraging Over 30 Years of Global Software Expertise for the Energy Industry

CALGARY, AB, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Peloton, a global leader in energy software solutions, today announced its expansion into the Renewables and Alternative Energy space. Building on more than 30 years of global expertise, Peloton's new initiative addresses the complexities of land agreement management for solar, wind, utilities, mining, geothermal, and carbon capture projects. By streamlining land management at scale, Peloton's technology empowers organizations to optimize operations while building the next generation of energy infrastructure.

Accessible anywhere, anytime, the SaaS-based Peloton Platform allows oil and gas operators to view and manage vital operational data across three solution areas integrated into one fully hosted platform. Developed in partnership with Microsoft's Azure technology, this customizable platform delivers a seamless user experience to help organizations achieve maximum value from Well Data Lifecycle, Production Data Lifecycle, and Land Data Management solutions.

Peloton's LandView and Peloton Map-available on the Microsoft Azure-backed Peloton Platform-provide a comprehensive Land Data Management solution for renewable energy projects. These tools equip stakeholders with valuable insights to monitor operations, maintain regulatory compliance, and enhance efficiency. Learn more at peloton.com/renewables.

Key Features

  • Dynamic Visualization: Interactive maps deliver real-time insight, supporting data-driven decision-making.
  • Timely Management: Automated payment and obligation tracking helps avoid penalties and maintain compliance.
  • Real-Time Reporting: Instant ownership updates enable organizations to stay current on crucial land agreements.
  • Seamless Integration: Open architecture allows for easy connection to existing GIS infrastructures, consolidating data management on the Peloton Platform.

"Implementing land agreement data management on our cloud-first SaaS solution has revolutionized the way our customers operate," said Mike Kennedy, Vice President, LandView Business Development at Peloton. "Our platform allows organizations to visualize agreement data, layer it with public and private datasets, and confidently manage it at scale."

As the Renewable and Alternative Energy sector evolves, Peloton is well positioned to assist organizations in navigating the complexity of land management-ultimately enabling them to focus on driving a more sustainable future.

For more information, visit peloton.com/renewables.

About Peloton

Peloton is a leading provider of innovative technology solutions for the energy and renewables sectors, dedicated to optimizing operations, enhancing productivity, and enabling real-time monitoring. Our solutions help clients drive efficiency, security, and mobility in a rapidly changing energy landscape.

Peloton's LandView and Peloton Map provide a comprehensive Land Data Management solution for renewable energy projects.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1924235/Peloton_NewGreyTagline_RGB_WEB_Logo.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2599267/LandView.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/peloton-expands-into-renewables-sector-with-advanced-land-data-management-solutions-302353275.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
