CI&T (NYSE: CINT), a global technology transformation specialist, today announced it has been recognised as a Leader in modern application development services by renowned research and analyst firm Forrester. CI&T delivers transformative modernisation strategies that empower global enterprises to drive innovation and create new business capabilities and operational models, ensuring agility and success in fast-paced markets.

CI&T was named a Leader in The Forrester Wave: Modern Application Development (MAD) Services, Q1 2025, report. As described in the report, CI&T "fully embraces the MAD philosophy and has a strong focus on speed, striving to reduce time to deliver apps and changes."

Forrester assessed thirteen of the most significant service providers across criteria related to their current offering and strategy. CI&T received the highest scores possible in nine evaluation criteria, including vision, agile custom development, project-to-product operating model services, TuringBot accelerator services, architecture capabilities services, and backend re-engineering and integration services.

"We are honoured to be recognised as a Leader in the Forrester Wave report, reaffirming our commitment to partnering with clients to co-create transformative solutions that deliver impactful results," said Bruno Guicardi, President and Co-Founder at CI&T. "As app modernization becomes a more critical step in our clients' journey, we believe this achievement underscores the power of our industry-leading strategies, setting a bold standard for continuous innovation and the ability to adjust their products and services to meet ever-changing needs in real-time."

According to the Forrester report, "CI&T showcases superior expertise in agile, DevSecOps, and MAD cultural change, with superior transitioning of clients from project to product-based working and architecture services. The firm stands out for both front-end and back-end development MAD services."

CI&T FLOW is a proprietary, enterprise-ready AI platform that integrates AI agents and humans to increase software productivity, quality, and speed, providing fast, cost-effective, and high-quality solutions. In regard to CI&T's AI capabilities driven by CI&T FLOW, the Forrester report adds, "...its superior AI Flow TuringBot platform enhances software development lifecycle (SDLC) productivity. CI&T demonstrates prowess in AI, notably with 75% workforce daily engagement in FLOW."

CI&T is helping businesses stay ahead of the competition with a powerful application modernization strategy designed to drive continuous, high-performance innovation. With extensive experience and strong cloud platform partnerships, CI&T provides the tools, skills, and methodologies necessary to execute this strategy effectively, while prioritising efficiency, cost reduction, and measurable outcomes.

For more information on CI&T's application modernisation approach and to access the full complimentary report, please visit here.

Forrester Disclaimer

Forrester does not endorse any company, product, brand, or service included in its research publications and does not advise any person to select the products or services of any company or brand based on the ratings included in such publications. Information is based on the best available resources. Opinions reflect judgment at the time and are subject to change. For more information, read about our objectivity here.

About CI&T

CI&T (NYSE: CINT) is a global technology transformation specialist for 100+ large enterprises and fast growth clients. CI&T brings a 30-year track record of helping clients navigate change to deliver accelerated business impact, with deep expertise across AI, strategy, customer experience, software development, cloud services, data and more. CI&T's proprietary AI platform, CI&T FLOW boosts team productivity, ensuring fast, efficient, and scalable delivery of world-class solutions. CI&T operates globally, supported by over 6,500 professionals across 10 countries.

