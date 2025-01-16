Documentary Sensation "The Blue Angels" Soars Back Into Select Imax Theatres as a New Version Offered in Breathtaking New Imax 3D Presentations Across the Globe Starting January 17th

The documentary, from Bad Robot, Glen Powell's Barnstorm Productions, Zipper Bros Films, IMAX Entertainment and Dolphin Entertainment reached over $2 million at the box office and was #1 on Prime Video when it was first released last summer

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / January 16, 2025 / The Blue Angels have been enthralling people across the country and around the globe for more than 75 years. IMAX Entertainment and Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) proudly present a thrilling new 3D version of the documentary "The Blue Angels" taking audiences soaring with the Navy's elite Flight Demonstration Squadron. The documentary will be opening in IMAX institutional theatres across the globe, including the Smithsonian Udvar-Hazy Center IMAX, Carnival Cruises IMAX Theaters, and more.

Filmed For IMAX® immersive footage puts viewers directly into the cockpit for a firsthand view of the Blue Angels' precision flying, while the aerial shots deliver a spectacular showcase of the breathtaking maneuvers that have made them the world's premier jet team. The filmmakers behind "The Blue Angels" were granted unprecedented access-on the ground and in the air-to invite audiences along, from the first days of rigorous training through to the final show and the passing of the torch to a new team. But even as the documentary lifts the veil of the Blue Angels mystique, it only magnifies the Blue Angels magic.

"We're so proud of this majestic film and we're excited by the opportunity to share it with audiences for years to come in the IMAX institutional theaters," said Bill O'Dowd, CEO of Dolphin. "This, coupled with the new 3D recut of the film, are even more examples of IMAX's unique reach and ability to deliver an extraordinary viewing experience to audiences."

Producer J.J. Abrams adds, "A documentary following an entire year with the Blue Angels-and doing it in IMAX with tools that are traditionally used in narrative storytelling-felt like an amazing opportunity. Most of the preparation and planning went into filming the aerial maneuvers, but it doesn't compare to what they go through in preparing for their season. It's a remarkable thing to see."

Glen Powell, best known for his starring roles in Top Gun: Maverick and Twisters, stepped behind the camera to serve as a producer. "When we look up and see something spectacular, we just take it for granted that it is right," he notes. "But we don't see all the effort that it takes to bring that spectacular thing to life. Watching these people sit around the table literally 'chair flying' the entire demo and then breaking it down, you feel that relentless pursuit of perfection. It's a different language; you can't even process what they're saying, but you know there is intent behind everything. It really makes it crackle."

The Blue Angels will have a continuous roll-out across IMAX institutional theaters throughout the year, and will play at regular intervals in many theaters for years to come. Theaters screening The Blue Angels as of January 17, 2025 include:

BRANSON IMAX ENTERTAINMENT COMPLEX - Branson, MO

SMITHSONIAN UDVAR-HAZY CENTER IMAX - Chantilly, VA

TENNESSEE AQUARIUM IMAX WITH LASER - Chattanooga, TN

AUTONATION IMAX 3D THEATER - Fort Lauderdale, FL

IMAX THEATRE IN THE INDIANA STATE MUSEUM - Indianapolis, IN

CARNIVAL HORIZON IMAX THEATER - Miami, FL

CARNIVAL VISTA IMAX THEATER - Miami, FL

MARBLES IMAX - Raleigh, NC

KRAMER IMAX THEATRE - Regina, SK, Canada

ESQUIRE IMAX - Sacramento, CA

IMAX DOME THEATER - San Jose, CA

PACIFIC SCIENCE CENTER - Seattle, WA

GOODMAN IMAX DOME AT SCI-PORT DISCOVERY CENTER - Shreveport, LA

OMNIMAX THEATREAT THE ST. LOUIS SCIENCE CENTER - St. Louis, MO

IMAX THEATRE @ SCIENCE NORTH - Sudbury, ON, Canada

CHALLENGER LEARNING CENTER OF TALLAHASSEE IMAX - Tallahassee, FL

IMAX MELBOURNE - Carlton South, Melbourne, Australia

"The Blue Angels" is a Bad Robot, Zipper Bros Films, IMAX Entertainment and Dolphin Films Production, in association with Amazon MGM Studios, Sutter Road Picture Company, Diamond Docs and Barnstorm Productions.

