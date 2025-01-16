WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A proposal to drastically reduce the level of nicotine, the primary addictive chemical, in cigarettes and certain other combusted tobacco products has been issued by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, aiming to prevent and reduce smoking-related disease and millions of premature deaths. The move would make the United States the first country globally to take such an action.If finalized, the change would result in minimally or nonaddictive level of nicotine in tobacco products low enough to no longer create or sustain addiction, as per scientific evidence outlined in the proposed rule.As per the research, reduced nicotine content cigarettes do not lead smokers to compensate for lower nicotine by smoking more.The FDA, which in 2018 initially announced its plan to propose such a rule, estimates that benefits of the proposed rule, with saving lives and averting diseases, are more than $1.1 trillion per year over the first four decades. Additional savings related to medical cost savings, productivity gains, and other impacts are also projected.The proposed rule would not ban cigarettes or any other tobacco products, but it will cap the nicotine level at 0.7 milligrams per gram, which is significantly lower than the average concentration in these products on the market at present.The proposal would apply to cigarettes, cigarette tobacco, roll-your-own tobacco, most cigars, and pipe tobacco, but will exclude e-cigarettes, nicotine pouches, non-combusted cigarettes, waterpipe tobacco, smokeless tobacco products, or premium cigars.The FDA also believes the proposal would help adults who smoke switch to lower-risk alternatives.FDA Commissioner Robert Califf, said, 'Today's proposal envisions a future where it would be less likely for young people to use cigarettes and more individuals who currently smoke could quit or switch to less harmful products. This action, if finalized, could save many lives and dramatically reduce the burden of severe illness and disability, while also saving huge amounts of money.'In combusted products, such as cigarettes, nicotine addiction leads to users being repeatedly exposed to a toxic mix of chemicals in the smoke that cause disease and death.As per existing evidence, cigarettes and other combusted tobacco products, which are smoked, such as cigars and pipe tobacco, are the most harmful types of tobacco products. In the U.S., cigarette smoking alone is estimated to kill nearly half a million people, and to cost the country more than $600 billion annually in healthcare costs and lost productivity.Based on the FDA's population health model, by the year 2060, the product standard would result in 1.8 million tobacco-related deaths averted, rising to 4.3 million deaths averted by the end of the century.By the year 2100, the nicotine product standard could prevent around 48 million U.S. youth and young adults from starting smoking. Further, more than 12.9 million people who smoke cigarettes would stop doing so one year after the rule becomes effective.Significantly reducing the leading cause of preventable death and disease in the U.S. is an admirable goal all should work toward, Califf added.The agency now said it intends to seek input on the proposal, including through public comment and the FDA's Tobacco Products Scientific Advisory Committee.Starting on January 16, the public will have through September 15 to provide comments, which the agency will review as it considers future action.For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com https://www.rttnews.com/content/health.aspxCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX