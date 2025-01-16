Enablon ESG Excellence is recognized in the Software-as-a-Service category

Wolters Kluwer, a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services, today announced that its Enablon ESG Excellence solution has been named as a winner in the Best Software-as-a-Service USA (Enterprise) category in the 2024/25 Cloud Awards.

Enablon ESG Excellence brings clarity to the complexity of ESG by harnessing advanced technologies to support and enable the end-to-end process of ESG reporting. This innovative solution enables leaders to manage risk, drive sustainability and boost productivity across the entire value chain.

Richard Pulliam, SVP and General Manager of Wolters Kluwer EHS ESG said: "Wolters Kluwer Corporate Performance and ESG is dedicated to driving innovation and providing game-changing technologies that empower CFOs and CSOs to seamlessly collect and integrate operational and ESG data from various enterprise applications, ensuring a comprehensive approach from data source to disclosure. We are extremely proud to announce that Enablon ESG Excellence has been honored in the 2024/25 Cloud Awards."

The Cloud Awards is one of the longest-running awards platforms of its kind, recognizing the latest achievements and innovations in cloud computing. The program received entries from organizations of all sizes from across the globe, including the USA and Canada, the UK and Europe, the Middle East, and APAC.

CEO of The Cloud Awards, James Williams, said "We're very proud to announce the winners of The 2024/25 Cloud Awards. With such a strong field of finalists our judges have had an enviable and rewarding task in selecting the winners those announced today have demonstrated an exceptional level of ingenuity and commitment to their craft. Wolters Kluwer Enablon ESG Excellence's placement as a winner is richly deserved and we're delighted to recognize them through this award. We look forward with great anticipation to seeing how they build on this success in the months and years to come. Many congratulations from myself, and The Cloud Awards team."

Wolters Kluwer EHS ESG is part of the Wolters Kluwer Corporate Performance ESG (CP ESG) division. The division is the world's leading provider of integrated software solutions for EHS, ESG, Corporate Performance Management and Audit and Assurance. Through innovative technology and unique expertise, Wolters Kluwer CP ESG enables business leaders to make informed, strategic decisions driving transformation, performance and risk management for a sustainable and resilient world.

For more information about Wolters Kluwer, please visit: www.wolterskluwer.com

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information, software solutions and services for professionals in healthcare; tax and accounting; financial and corporate compliance; legal and regulatory; corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2023 annual revenues of €5.6 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 21,400 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250116648331/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Sarah Whybrow

Associate Director, External Communications

Corporate Performance ESG

Wolters Kluwer

Mob: +44 7855 186713

sarah.whybrow@wolterskluwer.com