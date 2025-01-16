ARMONK (dpa-AFX) - International Business Machines Corp. (IBM), Thursday announced its decision to acquire Illinois-headquartered Applications Software Technology LLC1, a global Oracle (ORCL) consultancy providing digital transformation solutions.The financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.The acquisition is expected to boost IBM's Oracle solutions to address complexities and deliver long-lasting results to customers across North America, the UK and Ireland.The transaction is set to close in the first quarter of 2025.Currently, IBM's stock is trading at $218.46, down 0.76 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX