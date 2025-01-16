LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Ferrexpo plc (FXPO.L), Thursday responded to allegations made by the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine against four senior managers of its subsidiary Ferrexpo Poltava Mining regarding illegal mining and sale of waste products.Based on the information received about the case's upcoming first hearing in the court, the Swiss company argued that the accusations are without merit.The company further emphasized that its subsidiary has not engaged in any sales of the waste products, which are a result of the mining and processing of iron ore, since September 2021.Currently, Ferrexpo's stock is trading at 102.60 pence, up 4.27 percent on the London Stock Exchange.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX