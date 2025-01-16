ClearOne, a global leader in conferencing, collaboration, and communication solutions, today launched the BMA 360DX, a complete solution for superior conferencing audio and more sustainable meeting spaces. This innovative solution combines an advanced beamforming microphone array, a fully integrated DSP processor with Dante®, and a built-in multi-channel amplifier in a single ceiling tile.

"The BMA 360DX shatters traditional barriers by combining advanced AV and IT technologies for unmatched performance and effortless deployment," said Derek Graham, CEO of ClearOne. "This groundbreaking product embodies our commitment to offering both AV and IT practitioners the opportunity to make supreme professional quality audio accessible to all by seamlessly integrating superior audio performance and a sustainable design at an unbeatable price. This all-in-one design eliminates rack space, and reduces packaging, storage, and shipping requirements, so it contributes to a more environmentally friendly meeting solution."

Integrated beamforming microphone processing within the BMA 360DX provides truly ultra-wideband, frequency-invariant performance with uniform-gain response across all frequency bands. FiBeam technology gives users the ultimate in rich, natural, and full-fidelity audio across all beams and within a single beam. Deep Sidelobe Beamforming, DsBeam, provides unparalleled sidelobe depth, below -40 dB, resulting in superior rejection of reverb and noise in difficult spaces for superb clarity and intelligibility.

ClearOne's 7G Acoustic Echo Cancellation (AEC) and adaptive acoustic processing provide unrivaled echo elimination and full-duplex audio, even in the most challenging spaces. ClearOne's BMA 360DX breakthrough technologies, FiBeam, DsBeam, and 7G AEC, combine to create VividVoice, a significant advancement for professional conferencing which ensures an equitable meeting experience.

Precision Beamforming provides intuitive camera tracking and unparalleled audio with rich, natural, full-fidelity ultra-wideband sound. Native camera tracking support for networked PTZ cameras provides an engaging and seamless visual experience, and eliminates the complexity and expense of external controllers. The Voice Lift feature provides a powerful way to cover multiple zones with unmatched gains, ensuring everyone can hear every word, especially in large spaces.

An Integrated DSP processor provides everything needed to combine, route, and process all the audio signals with no compromises. This includes acoustic echo cancellation, noise suppression, auto mixing, equalization filters, delays, feedback eliminators, compressors, limiters, and Dante®. The built-in power amplifiers, selectable as 4x15 Watt or 2x30 Watt, simplify installations with loudspeakers.

Setting up the BMA 360DX is incredibly quick and easy with auto-detection of additional beamforming microphone arrays and peripherals such as USB expanders, analog audio I/Os, and HDMI audio de-embedders. With everything on board, its scalable design easily adapts to a variety of meeting spaces.

Configurations can be customized using the intuitive CONSOLE® One software, while the powerful CONVERGENCE® AV Manager simplifies management and monitoring of the BMA 360DX and other ClearOne devices, including DSP processors, wireless microphones, and cameras.

As with all ClearOne solutions, the BMA 360DX supports leading collaboration platforms like Microsoft Teams®, Google Meet®, Zoom®, and WebEx®.

The BMA 360DX will be on display at ISE 2025 in Booth# 2N220 at Fira Barcelona Gran Vía Venue, Barcelona, Spain.

About ClearOne

ClearOne is a global market leader enabling conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions. The performance and simplicity of its advanced, comprehensive solutions offer unprecedented levels of functionality, reliability, and scalability. Visit ClearOne at www.clearone.com.

