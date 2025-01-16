TEANECK (dpa-AFX) - Cognizant (CTSH), Thursday, announced that it has unveiled its Neuro AI Multi-Agent Accelerator and Multi-Agent Service Suite, designed to accelerate the adoption of AI agents and transform business operations.These solutions aim to improve adaptive operations, enable real-time decision-making, and deliver personalized customer experiences across various business functions such as IT, finance, sales, and marketing.The Neuro AI Multi-Agent Accelerator is a no-code development framework that simplifies the creation, customization, and scaling of AI-driven multi-agent systems.Businesses can use pre-built multi-agent network templates to quickly prototype and deploy solutions for functions like sales, marketing, finance, supply chain management, customer service, and insurance underwriting.CTSH is currently trading at $77.40 down 0.49 percent or $0.38 on the Nasdaq.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX