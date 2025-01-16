BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - NaaS Technology Inc. (NAAS), the first U.S.-listed electric vehicle charging service company operating in China, Thursday announced that by the end of 2024, the company successfully expanded its coverage to 360 cities in China, representing over 50% of the total cities in the country.Among these 360 cities, around 170 experienced a remarkable 50% or more increase in charging volume through the NaaS platform in 2024 compared to the previous year.As of September 30, 2024, NaaS had connected nearly 1.15 million chargers to its network, representing approximately 35% of China's total public charging infrastructure.Collaborations with prominent EV brands, such as BYD's sub-brands (Dynasty, Ocean, and Fang Cheng Bao), NETA, IM Motors, Hongqi, and FAW-Volkswagen, have enabled EV drivers to access a reliable and efficient charging network across China, ensuring convenience and reliability whenever needed.NAAS is currently trading at $1.55 down 1.89 percent or $0.03 on thw Nasdaq.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX