ACCESSWIRE
16.01.2025 21:02 Uhr
135 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Consero Global: Consero Recognized as Most Preferred Workplace in IT & ITES by Team Marksmen

Finanznachrichten News

Consero's Tech and Culture Contribute to Award-Winning Employee Experiences

AUSTIN, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / January 16, 2025 / Consero Global, the leader in Finance as a Service (FaaS), is proud to be recognized in Team Marksmen's 3rd edition of Most Preferred Workplace IT & ITES for 2024-2025. This award highlights Consero's exceptional work environment that fosters innovation, collaboration, and personal growth for its employees.

The award, presented by Marksmen Daily, honors organizations in Information Technology (IT) and IT-Enabled Services (ITES) that excel in transforming their workplace cultures and enhancing employee experiences. Consero's focus on employee engagement, work-life balance, and career development has positioned it as a leader in the sector.

David Sawatzky, CEO of Consero, commented on the significance of the award:

"We've prioritized creating an environment where our team can thrive personally and professionally while contributing to the success of our clients. This recognition reflects the hard work and dedication of our incredible India team, as key stakeholders and drivers of our success and growth as a company."

Sawatzky also cited Consero's integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and automation into its platform as a major contributing factor to employee satisfaction. "We've made a significant investment in AI and automation tools that streamline our operations and enhance our team's efficiency. The Most Preferred Workplace award shows that those efforts are paying off, not just for our clients, but our employees as well."

Consero's emphasis on fostering a strong, global culture, embracing cutting-edge technology, and prioritizing the well-being of its employees has been a key driver of its success. The company continues to focus on enhancing its employee experience and AI-enabled platform as it looks toward further growth and expansion.

Contact Information

Bridget Howard
VP of Marketing
bridget@conseroglobal.com
5122774443

.

SOURCE: Consero Global



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESSWIRE
