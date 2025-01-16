Anzeige
Donnerstag, 16.01.2025
WKN: 852523 | ISIN: US8425871071 | Ticker-Symbol: SOT
Tradegate
16.01.25
19:44 Uhr
81,15 Euro
+1,17
+1,46 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
DJ Utilities
1-Jahres-Chart
SOUTHERN COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SOUTHERN COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
81,1481,7022:18
81,2081,6822:00
ACCESSWIRE
16.01.2025 21:26 Uhr
197 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Southern Company Gas Elects Stephen Edwards and Benjamin Spencer As New Board Members

Finanznachrichten News

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESS Newswire / January 16, 2025 / Southern Company
Southern Company

Southern Company Gas recently announced its board of directors has elected Stephen Edwards, chief executive officer and executive director of the Virginia Port Authority, and A. Benjamin Spencer, dean of the William & Mary Law School, to join the company's board, effective Jan. 1, 2025.

"We are honored to have Stephen and Ben join our board of directors," said Southern Company Gas Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer James Y. (Jim) Kerr II. "With their experience and proven leadership, I am confident they will help us continue to strategically position Southern Company Gas as a premier energy provider with a shared commitment to best-in-class service and value for the 4.4 million customers we are privileged to serve. And with strong ties to Virginia, their service on our board will further strengthen our ability to continue enriching the lives of Virginia Natural Gas customers and communities across the Commonwealth."

Since 2021, Edwards has been CEO and executive director for the Virginia Port Authority, a driver of more than 565,000 jobs and $63 billion in gross domestic product for the State of Virginia on an annual basis. Under his leadership, the Port of Virginia has seen significant growth in cargo volume and revenue, implemented advanced technological solutions and fostered strong public-private partnerships to drive the port's development, making it a critical hub for international trade.

Previously, Edwards served in chief executive roles for TraPac, a leading container terminal operator in the ports of Los Angeles and Oakland; GCT Global Container Terminals, the largest majority Canadian-owned terminal operator; and Ports America, a diversified ports operator and supply chain logistics provider with operations in more than 30 ports across the U.S.

Edwards is active in the community and currently serves on the boards of the Virginia Economic Development Partnership, Team Virginia and TT Club, a market-leading independent provider of mutual insurance and related risk management services to the international transport and logistics industry. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in transport management from Aston University.

An award-winning legal educator and Marshall Scholar, and dean of the William & Mary Law School since 2020, Spencer is responsible for providing academic and executive leadership for the school, with a $40-million budget and $102-million endowment. In this role, Spencer is accountable for generating and raising sufficient capital to fund the enterprise, recruiting and retaining talented students, faculty and staff, ensuring functional operations and customer satisfaction, and fostering successful outcomes - employment and licensure - for the school's graduates.

Spencer has served on the governing boards of the Association of Marshall Scholars, the Virginia State Bar, Piedmont Court Appointed Special Advocates and the Girl Scouts Commonwealth Council. He is currently a member of the West Academic Law School Advisory Board and British Ambassador's Advisory Council, and he serves as chair of the Marshall Scholarship Selection Committee for the Washington, D.C., region. In addition, Spencer serves as an officer in the U.S. Army Reserve Judge Advocate General's Corps.

Spencer is a graduate of Morehouse College, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science, and was valedictorian of his class. He earned a Master of Science degree from the London School of Economics while studying as a Marshall Scholar, and his Juris Doctorate from Harvard Law School.

About Southern Company Gas
About Southern Company Gas Southern Company Gas is a wholly owned subsidiary of Atlanta-based Southern Company (NYSE:SO), America's premier energy company. Southern Company Gas serves approximately 4.4 million natural gas utility customers through its regulated distribution companies in Georgia, Illinois, Tennessee and Virginia, and more than 600,000 retail customers through its companies that market natural gas. Other nonutility businesses include investments in interstate pipelines, asset management for natural gas wholesale customers and ownership and operation of natural gas storage facilities. For more information, visit southerncompanygas.com.

For further information: Jeff Wilson, 404-245-4944, jeawilso@southernco.com

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Southern Company on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Southern Company
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/southern-company
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Southern Company



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESSWIRE
