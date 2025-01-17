Tesla's stock experienced a notable decline of 3.41% on Thursday, settling at $413.80, despite encouraging signals from the Chinese market. The company's updated Model Y has garnered significant attention in China, with an impressive 50,000 pre-orders within the first 24 hours of its launch. While Shanghai's Gigafactory reported its first delivery decrease for 2024, the substantial pre-order numbers for the refreshed Model Y suggest robust consumer interest. Tesla continues to maintain its dominant position in the global electric vehicle market alongside BYD, following a remarkable 62% stock value increase in the previous year.

Production Strategy Adjustment

The company plans to temporarily halt Model Y production at its Shanghai facility for three weeks, a move that analysts view as a strategic optimization rather than a cause for concern. This development comes amid evolving U.S. policy landscapes affecting the electric vehicle sector, though Tesla's established market presence and technological leadership position it favorably for continued growth. The International Energy Agency projects electric vehicles to comprise 45% of global auto sales by 2030, indicating strong long-term potential for the sector.

