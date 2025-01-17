WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The GEO Group Inc. (GEO) has responded to a recent ruling by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit in the Nwauzor v. The GEO Group case.GEO said it is currently assessing the implications of the court's decision. The company maintains that individuals participating in the federally mandated Voluntary Work Program at the Tacoma ICE Facility are not GEO employees. The United States Department of Justice supported GEO's request to overturn the lower court's ruling, arguing that the application of state minimum wage laws is invalidated by federal preemption principles and violates intergovernmental immunity. GEO believes that the State of Washington has breached the Supremacy Clause of the United States Constitution.The company strongly disagrees with the court's decision and intends to pursue all available avenues of appeal.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX