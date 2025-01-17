WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has authorized all ZYN Nicotine Pouch Products Currently Marketed by Swedish Match, a subsidiary of Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI), in the U.S. The science-based decision affirms that ZYN nicotine pouches are a better alternative for adults who smoke or use other traditional tobacco products, the company said in a statement.In a separate press release, the FDA said it authorized the marketing of 20 ZYN nicotine pouch products through the premarket tobacco product application (PMTA) pathway following an extensive scientific review. This is the first time the agency has authorized products commonly referred to as nicotine pouches, which are small synthetic fiber pouches containing nicotine designed to be placed between a person's gum and lip.The FDA noted that it has issued marketing orders for the following ZYN products, each available in two nicotine strengths (3 milligram and 6 milligram): ZYN Chill, ZYN Cinnamon, ZYN Citrus, ZYN Coffee, ZYN Cool Mint, ZYN Menthol, ZYN Peppermint, ZYN Smooth, ZYN Spearmint, and ZYN Wintergreen. The authorizations are specific to these products only; they do not apply to any other nicotine pouch or ZYN products. Furthermore, the authorization does not permit the company to make reduced risk claims about these products, which would require a modified risk tobacco product application.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX