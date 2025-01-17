CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.The NZ dollar fell to nearly a 1-month low of 86.87 against the yen and a 2-day low of 1.8424 against the euro, from yesterday's closing quotes of 87.12 and 1.8382, respectively.Against the U.S. and the Australian dollars, the kiwi edged down to 0.5584 and 1.1102 from Thursday's closing quotes of 0.5608 and 1.1075, respectively.If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 85.00 against the yen, 1.86 against the euro, 0.53 against the greenback and 1.12 against the aussie.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX