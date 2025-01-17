BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Retail sales from the UK and final inflation from the euro area are the top economic news due on Friday.At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics releases UK retail sales for December. Sales are forecast to grow 0.4 percent on month, following a 0.2 percent rise in November.At 4.00 am ET, the European Central Bank is set to issue euro area current account data for November. The current account surplus is forecast to increase to EUR 28.0 billion from EUR 25.8 billion in October.At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat is scheduled to release euro area final inflation data for December. The preliminary estimate showed that inflation rose to a five-month high of 2.4 percent from 2.2 percent in November.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX