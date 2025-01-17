Lightsource bp has abandoned plans for a 300 MW solar project in the US state of Ohio due to opposition from local residents. From pv magazine USA Lightsource bp has withdrawn its appeal to the Ohio Supreme Court regarding approval of its planned Birch Solar project. The 300 MW solar facility was opposed by county residents, which prevented regulatory approval of the facility. The solar developer said in a filing that it has "elected to suspend further development of the solar facility at issue. " Ohio state law has eight criteria for approving electric generation, including environmental impact ...

