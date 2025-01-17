OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar weakened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.The Canadian dollar fell to nearly a 1-month low of 107.65 against the yen, from yesterday's closing value of 107.93.Against the euro and the U.S. dollar, the loonie dropped to a 1-week low of 1.4844 and a 3-day low of 1.4410 from Thursday's closing quotes of 1.4829 and 1.4393, respectively.If the loonie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 105.00 against the yen, 1.51 against the euro and 1.45 against the greenback.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX