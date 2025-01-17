BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L) issued a Trading Update for the financial year ended 31 December 2024. The Group expects full year adjusted operating profit to be similar to 2023. Full year revenue closed at approximately $460 million compared to $474 million, prior year. Revenue growth in the fourth quarter, and for second half of the year was 5 percent.The Group noted that despite ongoing challenging market conditions, fourth quarter trading saw a strong uptick of order growth on the same period in 2023. The second half order growth mitigated the weaker first six months, bringing the full year orders to a level comparable to 2023.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX