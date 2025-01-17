LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Big Yellow Group Plc (BYG.L), a self storage company, on Friday reported a rise in revenue for the third quarter and year-to-date.For the three-month period to December 31, 2024, the company recorded revenue of 51.4 million pounds, higher than 50.5 million pounds, reported for the same period last year. Like-for-like store revenue also rose to 50.4 million pounds from 49.6 million pounds a year ago.For the year-to-date period, the Group posted revenue of 154.4 million, compared with 150.1 million pounds during the corresponding period last year, while like-for-like store revenue improved to 151.4 million pounds from last year's 147.7 million pounds.Further, the company said: 'For the nine months to 31 December 2024, unaudited adjusted earnings per share or EPS is up 1.5% with the dilution having washed through and as we are now close to the end of this financial year, we can be confident in seeing some further modest EPS growth improvement for the full year.'Looking ahead, the Group expects to invest around 176 million pounds over the next 3 years building out the next nine consented stores. The company expects to fund this using existing resources.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX