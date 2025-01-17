BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Friday.The pound fell to nearly a 1-1/2-month low of 189.34 against the yen and a 4-day low of 1.1098 against the Swiss franc, from early highs of 190.23 and 1.1149, respectively.Against the euro and the U.S. dollar, the pound slipped to 3-day lows of 0.8484 and 1.2161 from early highs of 0.8418 and 1.2245, respectively.If the pound extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 187.00 against the yen, 1.09 against the franc, 0.86 against the euro and 1.20 against the greenback.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX