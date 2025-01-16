ROCKLAND, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Independent Bank Corp. (Nasdaq Global Select Market: INDB), parent of Rockland Trust Company, today announced 2024 fourth quarter net income of $50.0 million, or $1.18 per diluted share, as compared to 2024 third quarter net income of $42.9 million, or $1.01 per diluted share. Financial results for the fourth quarter of 2024 also reflected pre-tax merger-related costs of $1.9 million associated with the Company's pending acquisition of Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. ("Enterprise") and its subsidiary, Enterprise Bank, announced on December 9, 2024. Excluding these merger-related costs and the related tax effects, operating net income was $51.4 million, or $1.21 per diluted share. No merger-related costs were incurred during the third quarter of 2024. The increase in net income was largely attributable to growth in net interest income, a decrease in loan loss provision, and a reduced tax rate compared to the prior quarter, as detailed below. Full year 2024 net income was $192.1 million, or $4.52 per diluted share, as compared to prior year net income of $239.5 million, or $5.42 per diluted share. In addition, full year operating net income was $193.4 million, or $4.55 on a diluted earnings per share basis, which excluded the aforementioned merger-related costs associated with the pending Enterprise acquisition. There were no non-core adjustments included in the Company's full year 2023 results. Please refer to "Reconciliation of Net Income (GAAP) to Operating Net Income (Non-GAAP)" below for a reconciliation of net income to operating net income.

The Company generated a return on average assets and a return on average common equity of 1.02% and 6.64%, respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2024, as compared to 0.88% and 5.75%, respectively, for the prior quarter, or 1.05% and 6.82%, respectively, on an operating basis for the fourth quarter of 2024. For the full year 2024, the Company generated a return on average assets and return on average common equity of 0.99% and 6.53%, respectively, as compared to 1.24% and 8.31%, respectively, for the prior year. On an operating basis, the Company generated a return on average assets and a return on average common equity of 1.00% and 6.57%, respectively, for the full year 2024.

"Our employees continue to provide outstanding service to our clients, resulting in sustained improvement over many core elements of the bank," said Jeffrey Tengel, the Chief Executive Officer of Independent Bank Corp. and Rockland Trust Company. "Fourth quarter results were driven by a focus on our fundamentals, and we believe that we are well positioned to achieve profitability improvement through both net interest margin expansion and the pending acquisition of Enterprise."

BALANCE SHEET

Total assets of $19.4 billion at December 31, 2024 remained essentially flat when compared to the prior quarter and increased $26.2 million, or 0.14%, when compared to December 31, 2023 levels, with the change compared to the year ago period reflecting a healthy remix of assets from securities into loans.

At December 31, 2024, the Company reclassified its portfolio of loans secured by owner-occupied commercial real estate to the commercial and industrial loan category to reflect the variation in the management and underlying risk profile of such loans compared with investor-owned commercial real estate loans. Prior periods were reclassified to conform to the current presentation. Total loans at December 31, 2024 of $14.5 billion increased by $147.6 million, or 1.0% (4.1% annualized), compared to the prior quarter level. Loan growth for the fourth quarter was fueled primarily by increases in the commercial and industrial and construction categories, while commercial real estate balances decreased from the prior quarter, reflecting the Company's cautious posture on commercial real estate originations. Small business lending also remains a focal point, with growth of 4.4% (17.3% annualized) during the fourth quarter. On the consumer side, the total loan portfolio grew $31.3 million, or 0.9% (3.4% annualized) from the prior quarter, reflecting solid growth in both the residential real estate and home equity products.

Average deposits for the fourth quarter increased by $109.0 million, or 0.7% (2.8% annualized), as compared to the prior quarter average balances, while period end balances of $15.3 billion at December 31, 2024 decreased by $135.0 million, or 0.9%, from September 30, 2024, as growth in consumer balances were offset by seasonal reductions in business checking and municipal deposits. Overall core deposits remained at 81.7% of total deposits at December 31, 2024, consistent with overall core deposits as a percentage of total deposits at September 30, 2024. Total noninterest bearing demand deposits represented 28.7% of total deposits at December 31, 2024, compared to 29.3% at September 30, 2024. The total cost of deposits for the fourth quarter of 1.65% decreased 9 basis points compared to the prior quarter.

Total period end borrowings increased by $38.0 million, or 5.7%, during the fourth quarter of 2024, while average borrowings decreased $21.2 million, or 3.1% for the quarter. The Company's overall cost of funding decreased by 9 basis point to 1.77% during the fourth quarter, fueled by lower deposit costs, and to a lesser extent, reduced average wholesale borrowing costs.

The securities portfolio balances decreased $54.2 million, or 2.0%, at December 31, 2024 compared to September 30, 2024, as new purchases of $81.6 million were offset by maturities, calls, paydowns and unrealized losses of $15.5 million in the available for sale portfolio. Total securities represented 14.0% and 14.2% of total assets at December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2024, respectively.

Stockholders' equity at December 31, 2024 increased $16.0 million, or 0.5%, compared to September 30, 2024, driven by strong earnings retention, partially offset by unrealized losses on the available for sale investment securities portfolio and interest rate derivative valuations included in other comprehensive income. The Company's ratio of common equity to assets of 15.45% at December 31, 2024 represented an increase of 11 basis points from September 30, 2024 and an increase of 49 basis points from December 31, 2023. The Company's book value per share increased by $0.35, or 0.5%, to $70.43 at December 31, 2024 as compared to the prior quarter. The Company's tangible book value per share at December 31, 2024 rose by $0.39, or 0.8%, from the prior quarter to $46.96, and has grown by 6.4% from the year ago period. The Company's ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets of 10.86% at December 31, 2024 represented an increase of 11 basis points from the prior quarter and an increase of 55 basis points from the year ago period. Please refer to Appendix A for a detailed reconciliation of Non-GAAP balance sheet metrics.

NET INTEREST INCOME

Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2024 increased to $144.7 million as compared to $141.7 million for the prior quarter. The net interest margin of 3.33% increased 4 basis points when compared to the prior quarter, and the core margin of 3.31% increased two basis points, driven primarily by decreased funding costs. See Appendix C for additional details regarding the net interest margin and Non-GAAP reconciliation of core margin.

NONINTEREST INCOME

Noninterest income of $32.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 represented a decrease of $1.4 million, or 4.0%, as compared to the prior quarter. Significant changes in noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to the prior quarter included the following:

Deposit account fees increased by $337,000, or 5.0%, due primarily to increased overdraft and cash management activity.

Overall investment and advisory income decreased by $250,000, or 2.3%, compared to the prior quarter as slightly higher management fee income was offset by lower retail investment revenue and insurance commissions. Reflecting overall market declines in December, total assets under administration decreased by $125.9 million, or 1.8%, during the quarter to $7.0 billion at December 31, 2024.

Loan level derivative income decreased by $686,000, or 61.0%, reflecting volatility of customer demand.

Other noninterest income decreased by $1.1 million, or 16.4%, driven by decreased unrealized gains on equity securities of $603,000 and decreased FHLB dividend income of $214,000.

NONINTEREST EXPENSE

Noninterest expense of $106.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 represented an increase of $6.0 million, or 6.0%, as compared to the prior quarter. Significant changes in noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to the prior quarter included the following:

Salaries and employee benefits decreased by $899,000, or 1.5%, as compared to the prior quarter, fueled primarily by outsized interest rate-driven valuation fluctuations on the Company's split-dollar bank-owned life insurance policies, which resulted in a $1.7 million decrease as compared to the prior quarter. This decrease was partially offset by increased base salary costs for the fourth quarter.

Occupancy and equipment expenses increased by $665,000, or 5.2%, compared to the prior quarter, driven primarily by lease termination costs of approximately $550,000 related to the exit of an inactive branch location associated with a previous acquisition.

During the fourth quarter of 2024, the Company recognized $1.9 million of merger and acquisition expenses related to the pending acquisition of Enterprise. No such costs were incurred during the prior quarter.

Other noninterest expense increased by $4.3 million, or 19.2%, attributable largely to an increase in debit card expenses as the prior quarter reflected a one-time credit of $1.1 million, as well as increases in consultant fees of $841,000, unrealized losses on equity securities of $764,000, and card issuance costs of $490,000.

The Company's tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2024 decreased to 20.49%, as compared to 22.35% for the prior quarter, due to the purchase of additional certificated tax credits during the fourth quarter, as well as the release of $1.2 million in uncertain tax positions.

ASSET QUALITY

The fourth quarter provision for credit losses decreased to $7.5 million as compared to $19.5 million for the third quarter of 2024, as the prior quarter reflected a large specific reserve charge on one commercial real estate office loan. Nonperforming loans decreased slightly to $101.5 million at December 31, 2024, as compared to $104.2 million at September 30, 2024, representing 0.70% and 0.73% of total loans, respectively. Net charge-offs decreased to $1.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, as compared to $6.7 million for the prior quarter, representing 0.03% and 0.18%, respectively, of average loans annualized. Delinquencies as a percentage of total loans increased 27 basis points from the prior quarter to 0.60% at December 31, 2024, driven by the migration of one commercial real estate loan.

The allowance for credit losses on total loans increased to $170.0 million at December 31, 2024 compared to $163.7 million at September 30, 2024, and represented 1.17% and 1.14% of total loans, at December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2024, respectively.

CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION

Jeffrey Tengel, Chief Executive Officer, and Mark Ruggiero, Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President of Consumer Lending, will host a conference call to discuss fourth quarter earnings at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday, January 17, 2025. Internet access to the call is available on the Company's website at https://INDB.RocklandTrust.com or via telephonic access by dial-in at 1-888-336-7153 reference: INDB. A replay of the call will be available by calling 1-877-344-7529, Replay Conference Number: 6760633 and will be available through January 24, 2025. Additionally, a webcast replay will be available on the Company's website until January 17, 2026.

ABOUT INDEPENDENT BANK CORP.

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ Global Select Market: INDB) is the holding company for Rockland Trust Company, a full-service commercial bank headquartered in Massachusetts. With retail branches in Eastern Massachusetts and Worcester County as well as commercial banking and investment management offices in Massachusetts and Rhode Island, Rockland Trust offers a wide range of banking, investment, and insurance services to individuals, families, and businesses. The Bank also offers a full suite of mobile, online, and telephone banking services. Rockland Trust is an FDIC member and an Equal Housing Lender.

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of the Company. These statements may be identified by such forward-looking terminology as "expect," "achieve," "plan," "believe," "future," "positioned," "continued," "will," "would," "potential," or similar statements or variations of such terms. Actual results may differ from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements.

Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to:

adverse economic conditions in the regional and local economies within the New England region and the Company's market area;

events impacting the financial services industry, including high profile bank failures, and any resulting decreased confidence in banks among depositors, investors, and other counterparties, as well as competition for deposits, significant disruption, volatility and depressed valuations of equity and other securities of banks in the capital markets;

the effects to the Company of an increasingly competitive labor market, including the possibility that the Company will have to devote significant resources to attract and retain qualified personnel;

the instability or volatility in financial markets and unfavorable domestic or global general economic, political or business conditions, whether caused by geopolitical concerns, including the Russia/Ukraine conflict, the conflict in Israel and surrounding areas and the possible expansion of such conflicts, political and policy uncertainties associated with the new U.S. presidential administration, changes in U.S. and international trade policies, or other factors, and the potential impact of such factors on the Company and its customers, including the potential for decreases in deposits and loan demand, unanticipated loan delinquencies, loss of collateral and decreased service revenues;

unanticipated loan delinquencies, loss of collateral, decreased service revenues, and other potential negative effects on the Company's local economies or the Company's business caused by adverse weather conditions and natural disasters, changes in climate, public health crises or other external events and any actions taken by governmental authorities in response to any such events;

adverse changes or volatility in the local real estate market;

changes in interest rates and any resulting impact on interest earning assets and/or interest bearing liabilities, the level of voluntary prepayments on loans and the receipt of payments on mortgage-backed securities, decreased loan demand or increased difficulty in the ability of borrowers to repay variable rate loans;

failure to consummate or a delay in consummating the acquisition of Enterprise, including as a result of any failure to obtain the necessary regulatory approvals, to obtain Enterprise shareholder approval or to satisfy any of the other conditions to the proposed transaction on a timely basis or at all;

risks related to the company's pending acquisition of Enterprise and acquisitions generally, including disruption to current plans and operations; difficulties in customer and employee retention; fees, expenses and charges related to these transactions being significantly higher than anticipated; unforeseen integration issues or impairment of goodwill and/or other intangibles; and the Company's inability to achieve expected revenues, cost savings, synergies, and other benefits at levels or within the timeframes originally anticipated;

the effect of laws, regulations, new requirements or expectations, or additional regulatory oversight in the highly regulated financial services industry, including as a result of intensified regulatory scrutiny in the aftermath of regional bank failures and the resulting need to invest in technology to meet heightened regulatory expectations, increased costs of compliance or required adjustments to strategy;

changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System;

higher than expected tax expense, including as a result of failure to comply with general tax laws and changes in tax laws;

increased competition in the Company's market areas, including competition that could impact deposit gathering, retention of deposits and the cost of deposits, increased competition due to the demand for innovative products and service offerings, and competition from non-depository institutions which may be subject to fewer regulatory constraints and lower cost structures;

a deterioration in the conditions of the securities markets;

a deterioration of the credit rating for U.S. long-term sovereign debt or uncertainties surrounding the federal budget;

inability to adapt to changes in information technology, including changes to industry accepted delivery models driven by a migration to the internet as a means of service delivery, including any inability to effectively implement new technology-driven products, such as artificial intelligence;

electronic or other fraudulent activity within the financial services industry, especially in the commercial banking sector;

adverse changes in consumer spending and savings habits;

the effect of laws and regulations regarding the financial services industry, including the need to invest in technology to meet heightened regulatory expectations or introduction of new requirements or expectations resulting in increased costs of compliance or required adjustments to strategy;

changes in laws and regulations (including laws and regulations concerning taxes, banking, securities and insurance) generally applicable to the Company's business and the associated costs of such changes;

the Company's potential judgments, claims, damages, penalties, fines and reputational damage resulting from pending or future litigation and regulatory and government actions;

changes in accounting policies, practices and standards, as may be adopted by the regulatory agencies as well as the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board, and other accounting standard setters;

operational risks related to the Company and its customers' reliance on information technology; cyber threats, attacks, intrusions, and fraud; and outages or other issues impacting the Company or its third party service providers which could lead to interruptions or disruptions of the Company's operating systems, including systems that are customer facing, and adversely impact the Company's business; and

any unexpected material adverse changes in the Company's operations or earnings.

The Company wishes to caution readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements as the Company's business and its forward-looking statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties described in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q ("Risk Factors"). Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any such forward-looking statements, whether in response to new information, future events or otherwise. Any public statements or disclosures by the Company following this release which modify or impact any of the forward-looking statements contained in this release will be deemed to modify or supersede such statements in this release. In addition to the information set forth in this press release, you should carefully consider the Risk Factors.

This press release and the appendices attached to it contain financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). This information may include operating net income and operating earnings per share ("EPS"), operating return on average assets, operating return on average common equity, operating return on average tangible common equity, core net interest margin ("core margin"), tangible book value per share and the tangible common equity ratio.

Operating net income, operating EPS, operating return on average assets and operating return on average common equity, exclude items that management believes are unrelated to the Company's core banking business such as merger and acquisition expenses, and other items, if applicable. Management uses operating net income and related ratios and operating EPS to measure the strength of the Company's core banking business and to identify trends that may to some extent be obscured by such items. Management reviews its core margin to determine any items that may impact the net interest margin that may be one-time in nature or not reflective of its core operating environment, such as significant purchase accounting adjustments or other adjustments such as nonaccrual interest reversals/recoveries and prepayment penalties. Management believes that adjusting for these items to arrive at a core margin provides additional insight into the operating environment and how management decisions impact the net interest margin.

Management also supplements its evaluation of financial performance with analysis of tangible book value per share (which is computed by dividing stockholders' equity less goodwill and identifiable intangible assets, or "tangible common equity," by common shares outstanding), the tangible common equity ratio (which is computed by dividing tangible common equity by "tangible assets," defined as total assets less goodwill and other intangibles), and return on average tangible common equity (which is computed by dividing net income by average tangible common equity). The Company has included information on tangible book value per share, the tangible common equity ratio and return on average tangible common equity because management believes that investors may find it useful to have access to the same analytical tools used by management. As a result of merger and acquisition activity, the Company has recognized goodwill and other intangible assets in conjunction with business combination accounting principles. Excluding the impact of goodwill and other intangibles in measuring asset and capital values for the ratios provided, along with other bank standard capital ratios, provides a framework to compare the capital adequacy of the Company to other companies in the financial services industry.

These non-GAAP measures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results and other financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. An item which management excludes when computing these non-GAAP measures can be of substantial importance to the Company's results for any particular quarter or year. The Company's non-GAAP performance measures, including operating net income, operating EPS, operating return on average assets, operating return on average common equity, core margin, tangible book value per share and the tangible common equity ratio, are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures which may be presented by other companies.

Category: Earnings Releases

INDEPENDENT BANK CORP. FINANCIAL SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited, dollars in thousands) % Change % Change December 31

2024 September 30

2024 December 31

2023 Dec 2024 vs. Dec 2024 vs. Sept 2024 Dec 2023 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 187,849 $ 198,987 $ 178,861 (5.60 )% 5.03 % Interest-earning deposits with banks 32,041 225,465 45,469 (85.79 )% (29.53 )% Securities Trading 4,245 4,410 4,987 (3.74 )% (14.88 )% Equities 21,204 21,639 22,510 (2.01 )% (5.80 )% Available for sale 1,250,944 1,247,211 1,334,256 0.30 % (6.24 )% Held to maturity 1,434,956 1,492,315 1,569,107 (3.84 )% (8.55 )% Total securities 2,711,349 2,765,575 2,930,860 (1.96 )% (7.49 )% Loans held for sale 7,271 16,259 6,368 (55.28 )% 14.18 % Loans Commercial and industrial 3,047,671 2,946,552 2,925,823 3.43 % 4.16 % Commercial real estate 6,756,708 6,793,329 6,695,671 (0.54 )% 0.91 % Commercial construction 782,078 742,042 849,586 5.40 % (7.95 )% Small business 281,781 270,018 251,956 4.36 % 11.84 % Total commercial 10,868,238 10,751,941 10,723,036 1.08 % 1.35 % Residential real estate 2,460,600 2,441,859 2,424,754 0.77 % 1.48 % Home equity - first position 490,115 498,193 518,706 (1.62 )% (5.51 )% Home equity - subordinate positions 650,053 632,242 578,920 2.82 % 12.29 % Total consumer real estate 3,600,768 3,572,294 3,522,380 0.80 % 2.23 % Other consumer 39,372 36,572 32,654 7.66 % 20.57 % Total loans 14,508,378 14,360,807 14,278,070 1.03 % 1.61 % Less: allowance for credit losses (169,984 ) (163,696 ) (142,222 ) 3.84 % 19.52 % Net loans 14,338,394 14,197,111 14,135,848 1.00 % 1.43 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock 31,573 29,926 43,557 5.50 % (27.51 )% Bank premises and equipment, net 193,320 192,197 193,049 0.58 % 0.14 % Goodwill 985,072 985,072 985,072 - % - % Other intangible assets 12,284 13,701 18,190 (10.34 )% (32.47 )% Cash surrender value of life insurance policies 303,965 302,132 297,387 0.61 % 2.21 % Other assets 570,447 481,692 512,712 18.43 % 11.26 % Total assets $ 19,373,565 $ 19,408,117 $ 19,347,373 (0.18 )% 0.14 % Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Deposits Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 4,390,703 $ 4,519,492 $ 4,567,083 (2.85 )% (3.86 )% Savings and interest checking 5,207,548 5,188,303 5,298,913 0.37 % (1.72 )% Money market 2,960,381 2,969,809 2,818,072 (0.32 )% 5.05 % Time certificates of deposit 2,747,346 2,763,419 2,181,479 (0.58 )% 25.94 % Total deposits 15,305,978 15,441,023 14,865,547 (0.87 )% 2.96 % Borrowings Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 638,514 600,521 1,105,541 6.33 % (42.24 )% Junior subordinated debentures, net 62,860 62,859 62,858 - % - % Subordinated debentures, net - - 49,980 nm (100.00 )% Total borrowings 701,374 663,380 1,218,379 5.73 % (42.43 )% Total deposits and borrowings 16,007,352 16,104,403 16,083,926 (0.60 )% (0.48 )% Other liabilities 373,093 326,566 368,196 14.25 % 1.33 % Total liabilities 16,380,445 16,430,969 16,452,122 (0.31 )% (0.44 )% Stockholders' equity Common stock 423 423 427 - % (0.94 )% Additional paid in capital 1,909,980 1,907,012 1,932,163 0.16 % (1.15 )% Retained earnings 1,172,724 1,146,915 1,077,488 2.25 % 8.84 % Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax (90,007 ) (77,202 ) (114,827 ) 16.59 % (21.62 )% Total stockholders' equity 2,993,120 2,977,148 2,895,251 0.54 % 3.38 % Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 19,373,565 $ 19,408,117 $ 19,347,373 (0.18 )% 0.14 % SUMMARY OF RECLASSIFICATION OF OWNER-OCCUPIED LOANS September 30

2024 December 31

2023 Commercial and industrial previously reported $ 1,577,861 $ 1,579,986 Reclassification of certain owner-occupied loans 1,368,691 1,345,837 Commercial and industrial after reclassification $ 2,946,552 $ 2,925,823 Commercial real estate previously reported $ 8,162,020 $ 8,041,508 Reclassification of certain owner-occupied loans (1,368,691 ) (1,345,837 ) Commercial real estate after reclassification $ 6,793,329 $ 6,695,671

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited, dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended % Change % Change December 31

2024 September 30

2024 December 31

2023 Dec 2024 vs. Dec 2024 vs. Sept 2024 Dec 2023 Interest income Interest on federal funds sold and short-term investments $ 3,154 $ 1,635 $ 304 92.91 % 937.50 % Interest and dividends on securities 14,807 14,065 14,631 5.28 % 1.20 % Interest and fees on loans 198,177 200,597 192,178 (1.21 )% 3.12 % Interest on loans held for sale 182 227 57 (19.82 )% 219.30 % Total interest income 216,320 216,524 207,170 (0.09 )% 4.42 % Interest expense Interest on deposits 64,188 66,985 49,456 (4.18 )% 29.79 % Interest on borrowings 7,471 7,836 12,618 (4.66 )% (40.79 )% Total interest expense 71,659 74,821 62,074 (4.23 )% 15.44 % Net interest income 144,661 141,703 145,096 2.09 % (0.30 )% Provision for credit losses 7,500 19,500 5,500 (61.54 )% 36.36 % Net interest income after provision for credit losses 137,161 122,203 139,596 12.24 % (1.74 )% Noninterest income Deposit account fees 7,116 6,779 6,126 4.97 % 16.16 % Interchange and ATM fees 4,880 4,970 4,638 (1.81 )% 5.22 % Investment management and advisory 10,783 11,033 9,818 (2.27 )% 9.83 % Mortgage banking income 1,055 972 609 8.54 % 73.23 % Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance policies 2,152 2,006 2,091 7.28 % 2.92 % Gain on life insurance benefits 194 - 180 100.00 % 7.78 % Loan level derivative income 439 1,125 802 (60.98 )% (45.26 )% Other noninterest income 5,572 6,664 7,803 (16.39 )% (28.59 )% Total noninterest income 32,191 33,549 32,067 (4.05 )% 0.39 % Noninterest expenses Salaries and employee benefits 59,209 60,108 56,388 (1.50 )% 5.00 % Occupancy and equipment expenses 13,399 12,734 13,054 5.22 % 2.64 % Data processing and facilities management 2,559 2,510 2,423 1.95 % 5.61 % FDIC assessment 2,588 2,628 3,942 (1.52 )% (34.35 )% Merger and acquisition expense 1,902 - - 100.00 % 100.00 % Other noninterest expenses 26,765 22,463 24,940 19.15 % 7.32 % Total noninterest expenses 106,422 100,443 100,747 5.95 % 5.63 % Income before income taxes 62,930 55,309 70,916 13.78 % (11.26 )% Provision for income taxes 12,897 12,362 16,113 4.33 % (19.96 )% Net Income $ 50,033 $ 42,947 $ 54,803 16.50 % (8.70 )% Weighted average common shares (basic) 42,494,409 42,481,441 43,474,734 Common share equivalents 20,432 11,622 9,474 Weighted average common shares (diluted) 42,514,841 42,493,063 43,484,208 Basic earnings per share $ 1.18 $ 1.01 $ 1.26 16.83 % (6.35 )% Diluted earnings per share $ 1.18 $ 1.01 $ 1.26 16.83 % (6.35 )% Reconciliation of Net Income (GAAP) to Operating Net Income (Non-GAAP): Net income $ 50,033 $ 42,947 $ 54,803 Noninterest expense components Add - merger and acquisition expenses 1,902 - - Noncore increases to income before taxes 1,902 - - Net tax benefit associated with noncore items (1) (535 ) - - Noncore increases to net income 1,367 - - Operating net income (Non-GAAP) $ 51,400 $ 42,947 $ 54,803 19.68 % (6.21 )% Diluted earnings per share, on an operating basis (Non-GAAP) $ 1.21 $ 1.01 $ 1.26 19.80 % (3.97 )% (1) The net tax benefit associated with noncore items is determined by assessing whether each noncore item is included or excluded from net taxable income and applying the Company's combined marginal tax rate to only those items included in net taxable income. Performance ratios Net interest margin (FTE) 3.33 % 3.29 % 3.38 % Return on average assets (calculated by dividing net income by average assets) (GAAP) 1.02 % 0.88 % 1.13 % Return on average assets on an operating basis (Non-GAAP) (calculated by dividing net operating net income by average assets) 1.05 % 0.88 % 1.13 % Return on average common equity (calculated by dividing net income by average common equity) (GAAP) 6.64 % 5.75 % 7.51 % Return on average common equity on an operating basis (Non-GAAP) (calculated by dividing net operating net income by average common equity) 6.82 % 5.75 % 7.51 % Return on average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) (calculated by dividing net income by average tangible common equity) 9.96 % 8.67 % 11.50 % Return on average tangible common equity on an operating basis (Non-GAAP) (calculated by dividing net operating net income by average tangible common equity) 10.23 % 8.67 % 11.50 % Noninterest income as a % of total revenue (GAAP) (calculated by dividing total noninterest income by net interest income plus total noninterest income) 18.20 % 19.14 % 18.10 % Noninterest income as a % of total revenue on an operating basis (Non-GAAP) (calculated by dividing total noninterest income on an operating basis by net interest income plus total noninterest income) 18.20 % 19.14 % 18.10 % Efficiency ratio (GAAP) (calculated by dividing total noninterest expense by total revenue) 60.18 % 57.31 % 56.87 % Efficiency ratio on an operating basis (Non-GAAP) (calculated by dividing total noninterest expense on an operating basis by total revenue) 59.10 % 57.31 % 56.87 %

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited, dollars in thousands, except per share data) Years Ended % Change December 31

2024 December 31

2023 Dec 2024 vs. Dec 2023 Interest income Interest on federal funds sold and short-term investments $ 5,669 $ 5,186 9.31 % Interest and dividends on securities 57,098 60,342 (5.38) % Interest and fees on loans 789,274 730,008 8.12 % Interest on loans held for sale 712 190 274.74 % Total interest income 852,753 795,726 7.17 % Interest expense Interest on deposits 246,962 144,752 70.61 % Interest on borrowings 44,062 44,453 (0.88) % Total interest expense 291,024 189,205 53.81 % Net interest income 561,729 606,521 (7.39) % Provision for credit losses 36,250 23,250 55.91 % Net interest income after provision for credit losses 525,479 583,271 (9.91) % Noninterest income Deposit account fees 26,455 23,486 12.64 % Interchange and ATM fees 19,055 18,108 5.23 % Investment management and advisory 42,744 40,191 6.35 % Mortgage banking income 4,143 2,326 78.12 % Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance policies 8,086 7,868 2.77 % Gain on life insurance benefits 457 2,291 (80.05) % Loan level derivative income 2,117 3,327 (36.37) % Other noninterest income 24,957 27,012 (7.61) % Total noninterest income 128,014 124,609 2.73 % Noninterest expenses Salaries and employee benefits 233,653 222,135 5.19 % Occupancy and equipment expenses 52,072 50,582 2.95 % Data processing and facilities management 9,957 9,884 0.74 % FDIC assessment 10,892 11,953 (8.88) % Merger and acquisition expense 1,902 - 100.00% Other noninterest expenses 97,890 98,192 (0.31) % Total noninterest expenses 406,366 392,746 3.47 % Income before income taxes 247,127 315,134 (21.58) % Provision for income taxes 55,046 75,632 (27.22) % Net Income $ 192,081 $ 239,502 (19.80) % Weighted average common shares (basic) 42,499,492 44,181,540 Common share equivalents 12,309 12,007 Weighted average common shares (diluted) 42,511,801 44,193,547 Basic earnings per share $ 4.52 $ 5.42 (16.61) % Diluted earnings per share $ 4.52 $ 5.42 (16.61) % Reconciliation of Net Income (GAAP) to Operating Net Income (Non-GAAP): Net Income $ 192,081 $ 239,502 Noninterest expense components Add - merger and acquisition expenses 1,902 - Noncore increases to income before taxes 1,902 - Net tax benefit associated with noncore items (1) (535) - Noncore increases to net income 1,367 - Operating net income (Non-GAAP) $ 193,448 $ 239,502 (19.23) % Diluted earnings per share, on an operating basis (Non-GAAP) $ 4.55 $ 5.42 (16.05) % (1) The net tax benefit associated with noncore items is determined by assessing whether each noncore item is included or excluded from net taxable income and applying the Company's combined marginal tax rate to only those items included in net taxable income. Performance ratios Net interest margin (FTE) 3.28 % 3.54 % Return on average assets (GAAP) (calculated by dividing net income by average assets) 0.99 % 1.24 % Return on average assets on an operating basis (Non-GAAP) (calculated by dividing net operating net income by average assets) 1.00 % 1.24 % Return on average common equity (GAAP) (calculated by dividing net income by average common equity) 6.53 % 8.31 % Return on average common equity on an operating basis (Non-GAAP) (calculated by dividing net operating net income by average common equity) 6.57 % 8.31 % Return on average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) (calculated by dividing net income by average tangible common equity) 9.89 % 12.78 % Return on average tangible common equity on an operating basis (Non-GAAP) (calculated by dividing net operating net income by average tangible common equity) 9.96 % 12.78 % Noninterest income as a % of total revenue (GAAP) (calculated by dividing total noninterest income by net interest income plus total noninterest income) 18.56 % 17.04 % Noninterest income as a % of total revenue on an operating basis (Non-GAAP) (calculated by dividing total noninterest income on an operating basis by net interest income plus total noninterest income) 18.56 % 17.04 % Efficiency ratio (GAAP) (calculated by dividing total noninterest expense by total revenue) 58.92 % 53.72 % Efficiency ratio on an operating basis (Non-GAAP) (calculated by dividing total noninterest expense on an operating basis by total revenue) 58.64 % 53.72 % nm = not meaningful

ASSET QUALITY (Unaudited, dollars in thousands) Nonperforming Assets At December 31

2024 September 30

2024 December 31

2023 Nonperforming loans Commercial & industrial loans $ 14,152 $ 12,271 $ 26,805 Commercial real estate loans 74,343 77,707 16,335 Small business loans 302 501 398 Residential real estate loans 10,243 9,744 7,634 Home equity 2,479 3,992 3,171 Other consumer 10 33 40 Total nonperforming loans 101,529 104,248 54,383 Other real estate owned - 110 110 Total nonperforming assets $ 101,529 $ 104,358 $ 54,493 Nonperforming loans/gross loans 0.70 % 0.73 % 0.38 % Nonperforming assets/total assets 0.52 % 0.54 % 0.28 % Allowance for credit losses/nonperforming loans 167.42 % 157.03 % 261.52 % Allowance for credit losses/total loans 1.17 % 1.14 % 1.00 % Delinquent loans/total loans 0.60 % 0.33 % 0.44 % Nonperforming Assets Reconciliation for the Three Months Ended December 31

2024 September 30

2024 December 31

2023 Nonperforming assets beginning balance $ 104,358 $ 57,561 $ 39,281 New to nonperforming 5,065 57,197 31,823 Loans charged-off (1,652 ) (7,006 ) (4,182 ) Loans paid-off (4,975 ) (2,306 ) (10,905 ) Loans restored to performing status (1,234 ) (1,058 ) (1,534 ) Sale of other real estate owned (110 ) - - Other 77 (30 ) 10 Nonperforming assets ending balance $ 101,529 $ 104,358 $ 54,493

Net Charge-Offs (Recoveries) Three Months Ended Years Ended December 31

2024 September 30

2024 December 31

2023 December 31

2024 December 31

2023 Net charge-offs (recoveries) Commercial and industrial loans $ 8 $ 5,883 $ 80 $ 5,804 $ 23,419 Commercial real estate loans - - 2,783 - 7,855 Small business loans 317 160 267 595 392 Home equity 283 24 23 37 (15 ) Other consumer 604 596 694 2,052 1,796 Total net charge-offs $ 1,212 $ 6,663 $ 3,847 $ 8,488 $ 33,447 Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized) 0.03 % 0.18 % 0.11 % 0.06 % 0.24 %

BALANCE SHEET AND CAPITAL RATIOS December 31

2024 September 30

2024 December 31

2023 Gross loans/total deposits 94.79 % 93.00 % 96.05 % Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (1) 14.64 % 14.57 % 14.19 % Tier 1 leverage capital ratio (1) 11.32 % 11.22 % 10.96 % Common equity to assets ratio GAAP 15.45 % 15.34 % 14.96 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio (2) 10.86 % 10.75 % 10.31 % Book value per share GAAP $ 70.43 $ 70.08 $ 67.53 Tangible book value per share (2) $ 46.96 $ 46.57 $ 44.13 (1) Estimated number for December 31, 2024. (2) See Appendix A for detailed reconciliation from GAAP to Non-GAAP ratios.

INDEPENDENT BANK CORP. SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (Unaudited, dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 Interest Interest Interest Average Earned/ Yield/ Average Earned/ Yield/ Average Earned/ Yield/ Balance Paid (1) Rate Balance Paid (1) Rate Balance Paid (1) Rate Interest-earning assets Interest-earning deposits with banks, federal funds sold, and short term investments $ 270,603 $ 3,154 4.64 % $ 129,827 $ 1,635 5.01 % $ 42,391 $ 304 2.85 % Securities Securities - trading 4,366 - - % 4,366 - - % 4,509 - - % Securities - taxable investments 2,743,469 14,805 2.15 % 2,761,758 14,064 2.03 % 2,923,983 14,629 1.98 % Securities - nontaxable investments (1) 195 2 4.08 % 194 1 2.05 % 186 2 4.27 % Total securities $ 2,748,030 $ 14,807 2.14 % $ 2,766,318 $ 14,065 2.02 % $ 2,928,678 $ 14,631 1.98 % Loans held for sale 12,882 182 5.62 % 15,208 227 5.94 % 3,614 57 6.26 % Loans Commercial and industrial (1) 2,974,746 45,449 6.08 % 2,998,298 46,796 6.21 % 2,989,985 46,001 6.10 % Commercial real estate (1) 6,745,244 88,630 5.23 % 6,757,534 89,773 5.29 % 6,567,004 83,320 5.03 % Commercial construction 777,094 13,805 7.07 % 749,009 13,778 7.32 % 895,313 15,932 7.06 % Small business 275,934 4,583 6.61 % 270,486 4,486 6.60 % 246,411 3,956 6.37 % Total commercial 10,773,018 152,467 5.63 % 10,775,327 154,833 5.72 % 10,698,713 149,209 5.53 % Residential real estate 2,446,478 27,325 4.44 % 2,443,488 26,917 4.38 % 2,380,706 24,712 4.12 % Home equity 1,134,521 18,901 6.63 % 1,122,750 19,372 6.86 % 1,097,233 18,747 6.78 % Total consumer real estate 3,580,999 46,226 5.14 % 3,566,238 46,289 5.16 % 3,477,939 43,459 4.96 % Other consumer 37,960 663 6.95 % 35,331 665 7.49 % 32,141 667 8.23 % Total loans $ 14,391,977 $ 199,356 5.51 % $ 14,376,896 $ 201,787 5.58 % $ 14,208,793 $ 193,335 5.40 % Total interest-earning assets $ 17,423,492 $ 217,499 4.97 % $ 17,288,249 $ 217,714 5.01 % $ 17,183,476 $ 208,327 4.81 % Cash and due from banks 181,566 182,151 178,100 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 29,944 30,513 37,054 Other assets 1,801,204 1,839,389 1,883,317 Total assets $ 19,436,206 $ 19,340,302 $ 19,281,947 Interest-bearing liabilities Deposits Savings and interest checking accounts $ 5,181,107 $ 17,171 1.32 % $ 5,163,567 $ 17,978 1.39 % $ 5,323,667 $ 14,315 1.07 % Money market 3,012,556 17,612 2.33 % 2,998,672 18,986 2.52 % 2,851,343 15,197 2.11 % Time deposits 2,779,704 29,405 4.21 % 2,740,982 30,021 4.36 % 2,103,666 19,944 3.76 % Total interest-bearing deposits $ 10,973,367 $ 64,188 2.33 % $ 10,903,221 $ 66,985 2.44 % $ 10,278,676 $ 49,456 1.91 % Borrowings Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 601,842 6,396 4.23 % 623,053 6,692 4.27 % 884,441 10,836 4.86 % Junior subordinated debentures 62,860 1,075 6.80 % 62,859 1,144 7.24 % 62,857 1,164 7.35 % Subordinated debentures - - - % - - - % 49,968 618 4.91 % Total borrowings $ 664,702 $ 7,471 4.47 % $ 685,912 $ 7,836 4.54 % $ 997,266 $ 12,618 5.02 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 11,638,069 $ 71,659 2.45 % $ 11,589,133 $ 74,821 2.57 % $ 11,275,942 $ 62,074 2.18 % Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 4,481,669 4,442,858 4,704,888 Other liabilities 319,220 339,075 406,029 Total liabilities $ 16,438,958 $ 16,371,066 $ 16,386,859 Stockholders' equity 2,997,248 2,969,236 2,895,088 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 19,436,206 $ 19,340,302 $ 19,281,947 Net interest income $ 145,840 $ 142,893 $ 146,253 Interest rate spread (2) 2.52 % 2.44 % 2.63 % Net interest margin (3) 3.33 % 3.29 % 3.38 % Supplemental Information Total deposits, including demand deposits $ 15,455,036 $ 64,188 $ 15,346,079 $ 66,985 $ 14,983,564 $ 49,456 Cost of total deposits 1.65 % 1.74 % 1.31 % Total funding liabilities, including demand deposits $ 16,119,738 $ 71,659 $ 16,031,991 $ 74,821 $ 15,980,830 $ 62,074 Cost of total funding liabilities 1.77 % 1.86 % 1.54 % SUMMARY OF RECLASSIFICATION OF OWNER-OCCUPIED LOANS September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 Interest Interest Average Earned/ Yield/ Average Earned/ Yield/ Balance Paid (1) Rate Balance Paid (1) Rate Commercial and industrial previously reported $ 1,585,801 $ 28,834 7.23 % $ 1,600,886 $ 28,990 7.18 % Reclassification of certain owner-occupied loans 1,412,497 17,962 5.06 % 1,389,099 17,011 4.86 % Commercial and industrial after reclassification $ 2,998,298 $ 46,796 6.21 % $ 2,989,985 $ 46,001 6.10 % Commercial real estate previously reported $ 8,170,031 $ 107,735 5.25 % $ 7,956,103 $ 100,331 5.00 % Reclassification of certain owner-occupied loans (1,412,497 ) (17,962 ) 5.06 % (1,389,099 ) (17,011 ) 4.86 % Commercial real estate after reclassification $ 6,757,534 $ 89,773 5.29 % $ 6,567,004 $ 83,320 5.03 % (1) The total amount of adjustment to present interest income and yield on a fully tax-equivalent basis was $1.2 million for each of the three months ended December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, and December 31, 2023, determined by applying the Company's marginal tax rates in effect during each respective quarter. (2) Interest rate spread represents the difference between weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities. (3) Net interest margin represents annualized net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.

Years Ended December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Interest Interest Average Earned/ Yield/ Average Earned/ Yield/ Balance Paid Rate Balance Paid Rate Interest-earning assets Interest earning deposits with banks, federal funds sold, and short term investments $ 125,066 $ 5,669 4.53 % $ 118,806 $ 5,186 4.37 % Securities Securities - trading 4,562 - - % 4,411 - - % Securities - taxable investments 2,791,246 57,092 2.05 % 3,027,769 60,336 1.99 % Securities - nontaxable investments (1) 192 7 3.65 % 190 7 3.68 % Total securities $ 2,796,000 $ 57,099 2.04 % $ 3,032,370 $ 60,343 1.99 % Loans held for sale 11,960 712 5.95 % 3,289 190 5.78 % Loans Commercial and industrial (1) 2,980,286 182,548 6.13 % 3,026,327 180,551 5.97 % Commercial real estate (1) 6,731,055 350,539 5.21 % 6,460,088 311,787 4.83 % Commercial construction 800,254 58,455 7.30 % 1,019,871 66,440 6.51 % Small business 267,212 17,605 6.59 % 235,108 14,428 6.14 % Total commercial 10,778,807 609,147 5.65 % 10,741,394 573,206 5.34 % Residential real estate 2,434,114 106,797 4.39 % 2,217,971 88,210 3.98 % Home equity 1,115,598 75,543 6.77 % 1,093,546 70,698 6.47 % Total consumer real estate 3,549,712 182,340 5.14 % 3,311,517 158,908 4.80 % Other consumer 33,761 2,530 7.49 % 31,202 2,418 7.75 % Total loans $ 14,362,280 $ 794,017 5.53 % $ 14,084,113 $ 734,532 5.22 % Total interest-earning assets $ 17,295,306 $ 857,497 4.96 % $ 17,238,578 $ 800,251 4.64 % Cash and due from banks 179,955 180,553 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 37,155 33,734 Other assets 1,831,516 1,853,585 Total assets $ 19,343,932 $ 19,306,450 Interest-bearing liabilities Deposits Savings and interest checking accounts $ 5,169,237 $ 66,334 1.28 % $ 5,489,923 $ 43,073 0.78 % Money market 2,941,539 69,998 2.38 % 3,022,322 51,630 1.71 % Time deposits 2,600,190 110,630 4.25 % 1,724,625 50,050 2.90 % Total interest-bearing deposits $ 10,710,966 $ 246,962 2.31 % $ 10,236,870 $ 144,753 1.41 % Borrowings Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 840,611 39,048 4.65 % 782,121 37,624 4.81 % Junior subordinated debentures 62,859 4,506 7.17 % 62,857 4,359 6.93 % Subordinated debentures 10,107 508 5.03 % 49,933 2,470 4.95 % Total borrowings $ 913,577 $ 44,062 4.82 % $ 894,911 $ 44,453 4.97 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 11,624,543 $ 291,024 2.50 % $ 11,131,781 $ 189,206 1.70 % Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 4,431,303 4,918,787 Other liabilities 345,286 374,585 Total liabilities $ 16,401,132 $ 16,425,153 Stockholders' equity 2,942,800 2,881,297 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 19,343,932 $ 19,306,450 Net interest income $ 566,473 $ 611,045 Interest rate spread (2) 2.46 % 2.94 % Net interest margin (3) 3.28 % 3.54 % Supplemental Information Total deposits, including demand deposits $ 15,142,269 $ 246,962 $ 15,155,657 $ 144,753 Cost of total deposits 1.63 % 0.96 % Total funding liabilities, including demand deposits $ 16,055,846 $ 291,024 $ 16,050,568 $ 189,206 Cost of total funding liabilities 1.81 % 1.18 % SUMMARY OF RECLASSIFICATION OF OWNER-OCCUPIED LOANS December 31, 2023 Interest Average Earned/ Yield/ Balance Paid (1) Rate Commercial and industrial previously reported $ 1,646,939 $ 115,752 7.03 % Reclassification of certain owner-occupied loans 1,379,388 64,799 4.70 % Commercial and industrial after reclassification $ 3,026,327 $ 180,551 5.97 % Commercial real estate previously reported $ 7,839,476 $ 376,586 4.80 % Reclassification of certain owner-occupied loans (1,379,388 ) (64,799 ) 4.70 % Commercial real estate after reclassification $ 6,460,088 $ 311,787 4.83 % (1) The total amount of adjustment to present interest income and yield on a fully tax-equivalent basis was $4.7 million and $4.5 million for the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. (2) Interest rate spread represents the difference between weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities. (3) Net interest margin represents annualized net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets. Certain amounts in prior year financial statements have been reclassified to conform to the current year's presentation.

APPENDIX A: NON-GAAP Reconciliation of Balance Sheet Metrics

(Unaudited, dollars in thousands, except per share data)

The following table summarizes the calculation of the Company's tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio and tangible book value per share, at the dates indicated:

December 31

2024 September 30

2024 December 31

2023 Tangible common equity (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Stockholders' equity (GAAP) $ 2,993,120 $ 2,977,148 $ 2,895,251 (a) Less: Goodwill and other intangibles 997,356 998,773 1,003,262 Tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) $ 1,995,764 $ 1,978,375 $ 1,891,989 (b) Tangible assets Assets (GAAP) $ 19,373,565 $ 19,408,117 $ 19,347,373 (c) Less: Goodwill and other intangibles 997,356 998,773 1,003,262 Tangible assets (Non-GAAP) $ 18,376,209 $ 18,409,344 $ 18,344,111 (d) Common Shares 42,500,611 42,480,765 42,873,187 (e) Common equity to assets ratio (GAAP) 15.45 % 15.34 % 14.96 % (a/c) Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio (Non-GAAP) 10.86 % 10.75 % 10.31 % (b/d) Book value per share (GAAP) $ 70.43 $ 70.08 $ 67.53 (a/e) Tangible book value per share (Non-GAAP) $ 46.96 $ 46.57 $ 44.13 (b/e)

APPENDIX B: Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Earnings Metrics

The following table summarizes the impact of noncore items on the Company's calculation of noninterest income and noninterest expense, the impact of noncore items on noninterest income as a percentage of total revenue and the efficiency ratio, as well as the average tangible common equity used to calculate return on average tangible common equity and operating return on tangible common equity for the periods indicated and the average assets used to calculate return on average assets and operating return on average assets:

(Unaudited, dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Years Ended December 31

2024 September 30

2024 December 31

2023 December 31

2024 December 31

2023 Net interest income (GAAP) $ 144,661 $ 141,703 $ 145,096 $ 561,729 $ 606,521 Noninterest income (GAAP) $ 32,191 $ 33,549 $ 32,067 $ 128,014 $ 124,609 Total revenue (GAAP) $ 176,852 $ 175,252 $ 177,163 $ 689,743 $ 731,130 Noninterest expense (GAAP) $ 106,422 $ 100,443 $ 100,747 $ 406,366 $ 392,746 Less: Merger and acquisition expense 1,902 - - 1,902 - Noninterest expense on an operating basis (Non-GAAP) $ 104,520 $ 100,443 $ 100,747 $ 404,464 $ 392,746 Average assets $ 19,436,206 $ 19,340,302 $ 19,281,947 $ 19,343,932 $ 19,306,450 Average common equity (GAAP) $ 2,997,248 $ 2,969,236 $ 2,895,088 $ 2,942,800 $ 2,881,297 Less: Average goodwill and other intangibles 998,004 999,604 1,004,081 1,000,263 1,006,658 Tangible average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) $ 1,999,244 $ 1,969,632 $ 1,891,007 $ 1,942,537 $ 1,874,639 Reconciliation of Net Income (GAAP) to Operating Net Income (Non-GAAP) Net income (GAAP) $ 50,033 $ 42,947 $ 54,803 $ 192,081 $ 239,502 Noninterest expense components Add - merger and acquisition expenses 1,902 - - 1,902 - Noncore increases to income before taxes 1,902 - - 1,902 - Net tax benefit associated with noncore items (1) (535 ) - - (535 ) - Noncore increases to net income 1,367 - - 1,367 - Operating net income (Non-GAAP) $ 51,400 $ 42,947 $ 54,803 $ 193,448 $ 239,502 (1) The net tax benefit associated with noncore items is determined by assessing whether each noncore item is included or excluded from net taxable income and applying the Company's combined marginal tax rate to only those items included in net taxable income. Ratios Return on average assets (GAAP) (calculated by dividing net income by average assets) 1.02 % 0.88 % 1.13 % 0.99 % 1.24 % Return on average assets on an operating basis (Non-GAAP) (calculated by dividing net operating net income by average assets) 1.05 % 0.88 % 1.13 % 1.00 % 1.24 % Return on average common equity (GAAP) (calculated by dividing net income by average common equity) 6.64 % 5.75 % 7.51 % 6.53 % 8.31 % Return on average common equity on an operating basis (Non-GAAP) (calculated by dividing net operating net income by average common equity) 6.82 % 5.75 % 7.51 % 6.57 % 8.31 % Efficiency ratio (GAAP) (calculated by dividing total noninterest expense by total revenue) 60.18 % 57.31 % 56.87 % 58.92 % 53.72 % Efficiency ratio on an operating basis (Non-GAAP) (calculated by dividing total noninterest expense on an operating basis by total revenue) 59.10 % 57.31 % 56.87 % 58.64 % 53.72 % Return on average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) (calculated by dividing annualized net income by average tangible common equity) 9.96 % 8.67 % 11.50 % 9.89 % 12.78 % Return on average tangible common equity on an operating basis (Non-GAAP) (calculated by dividing annualized net operating net income by average tangible common equity) 10.23 % 8.67 % 11.50 % 9.96 % 12.78 %

APPENDIX C: Net Interest Margin Analysis & Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Core Margin

(Unaudited, dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 Volume Interest Margin Impact Volume Interest Margin Impact Reported total interest earning assets $ 17,423,492 $ 145,840 3.33 % $ 17,288,249 $ 142,893 3.29 % Acquisition fair value marks: Loan accretion (179 ) - % (171 ) - % Nonaccrual interest, net (1,068 ) (0.02 )% (156 ) - % Other noncore adjustments (3,083 ) (54 ) - % (3,523 ) (145 ) - % Core margin (Non-GAAP) $ 17,420,409 $ 144,539 3.31 % $ 17,284,726 $ 142,421 3.29 %

Contacts

Jeffrey Tengel

President and Chief Executive Officer

(781) 982-6144



Mark J. Ruggiero

Chief Financial Officer and

Executive Vice President of Consumer Lending

(781) 982-6281



Investor Relations:

Gerry Cronin

Director of Investor Relations

(774) 363-9872

Gerard.Cronin@rocklandtrust.com