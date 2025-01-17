BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks were moving higher on Friday after a Federal Reserve official said the U.S. central bank could cut rates three or four times this year if inflation data cooperates, with a first cut possible before July.The latest Eurozone inflation report is due later in the day after major European economies published their consumer prices data earlier in the week.Elsewhere, U.K. retail sales surprisingly fell in December, fueling bets the Bank of England will cut rates in February.The benchmark CAC 40 was up 61 points, or 0.8 percent, at 7,696 after climbing 2.1 percent in the previous session.China-exposed luxury stocks were trading mixed, Kering rose over 1 percent while LVMH and Herms International were slightly lower.China reported robust 2024 growth today, but a variety of weak signals have raised scepticism among some outside economists.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX