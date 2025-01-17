LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's EU measure of inflation eased in December to the lowest level in three months, data from the Statistical Office Of the Slovak Republic showed on Friday.The EU measure of the harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 3.2 percent year-on-year in December, slower than the 3.6 percent increase in November.The annual price growth in food and non-alcoholic beverages eased to 2.4 percent in December from 4.7 percent. Meanwhile, inflation based on transportation rose to 3.5 percent from 1.3 percent.On a month-on-month basis, the HICP decreased 0.5 percent in December, reversing a 0.2 percent increase in the previous month.The annual average HICP inflation was also 3.2 percent in 2024, down significantly from 11.0 percent in 2023.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX