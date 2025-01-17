HONG KONG (dpa-AFX) - UCLOUDLINK (UCL) said it recently signed a cooperation agreement with WH Smith PLCs InMotion Entertainment Group to make its GlocalMe Life and GlocalMe Mobile/Fixed Broadband series of products available across InMotions 120+ airport retail locations in North America.Chaohui Chen, CEO of UCLOUDLINK, said, 'This partnership with InMotion, North Americas largest airport-based electronics retailer, significantly expands the retail presence of our products, offering superior network connectivity and convenience to travelers globally.'The company said it is actively negotiating with WHSmith to expand the availability of its solutions across Europe.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX