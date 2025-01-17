BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Aurora Mobile Ltd. (JG), Friday announced that its subsidiary EngageLab, a multi-channel user engagement solution provider, has entered into an agreement with StardustTV, a global Short Dramas and Movies Platform. The financial aspects of the deal are not revealed.Aurora, the customer engagement and marketing technology services in China, said EngageLab would enhance active daily users using tagging function, time-zone-based and multi-lingual push notifications, as well as scheduled messaging to accelerate user experience and global growth.Aurora's stock closed at $6, down 9.64 percent on the Nasdaq.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX